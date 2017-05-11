Haas issues reach braking point

Both its drivers have registered points and they lie ahead of a manufacturer in the constructors standings, though Haas finds itself grappling with a fundamental legacy issue which displays little sign of resolving itself anytime soon.

Four events into its sophomore campaign, the American outfit’s continued struggles with brake balance has stopped them from realising its optimal potential, and of most concern is that it is most predominantly affecting the experienced Romain Grosjean.

Depth was a shortcoming for the North Carolina-based operation in 2016, with the balance of its 29-point haul en route to eighth in the standings delivered courtesy of the Frenchman. Despite recruit Kevin Magnussen’s immediate contribution to this season’s return, many points have been left on the table on account of brake-related woes.

Having utilised Brembo brakes throughout last season and the opening three events in the current campaign enduring frequent failures related to the component, the team switched to Carbone Industrie at last month’s Russian Grand Prix. However, promising signs from its post-Bahrain test with the latter proved unfounded, cooling and wear issues causing them to revert to Brembo from Saturday.

Team principal, Guenther Steiner, admitted that concerns over lasting a race distance prompted the retreat. “We looked into it to see if we could survive a race, but we realised we could not”, he remarked to Autosport.

Complicating the equation is the limited testing afforded to outfits, especially relating to such an essential component, and the German was unable to outline when they could expect to have resolved the headache.

“It isn’t easy… they’re highly complicated technologies”, he remarked, emphasising that the attempted switch and the individual nuances create “issues you’re not aware of until you try it properly”, and he couldn’t have said it better himself when he stated that “it compromises your testing.”

As such, localising the focus of Friday running to brake related matters will only restrict development in other departments, and as long as there isn’t a resolution, the outfit will continue to suffer despite boasting a sound chassis.

Grosjean has twice reached the final phase of qualifying, lining up an impressive sixth at Melbourne, though his struggles have ensured that a solitary points haul – eighth at Bahrain, having started one position lower, is all the 31-year old has to display.

The Frenchman appeared more at ease with Brembo’s updated offering than any time through his tenure to date, yet remained animated over the radio following its resurrection at Russia, and that’s a problem Grosjean must address if he is to have an enjoyable campaign.

Magnussen, who also counts eighth, achieved at China, as his best haul to date, following initial struggles adapting to the VF-17’s characteristics, seems more equipped with the sharper Carbone Industrie offering, meaning Haas has its work cut out catering to both driver’s needs.

This isn’t the worst dilemma to have, with the unique characteristics of each complementing the other, though as long as one or both are afflicted by the issue, potential points will continue to be unrealised.

Remaining with Brembo for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, following pre-season testing at the venue, will hopefully provide a reference point to expedite the process prior to brake intensive events, notably next month’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Against the backdrop of both Force India drivers claiming points at each event, while they might not be direct competitors, its inconsistency could prove costly in the constructors’ standings, especially as Renault displays signs of rapid progress.

For a team forecast to suffer the dreaded ‘second year blues’, the inherent promise remains, yet it’s these small though lingering setbacks which could hamper them from the improving on the immediate impression made in its debut season.