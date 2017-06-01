Tedesco reflects on excellent Game 1 performance

Kicker battles wind and comes out second best

James Tedesco believes he may have just played the game of his life.

The NSW fullback might be struggling for form with the Wests Tigers but turned in a faultless display in Wednesday night’s 28-4 State of Origin win over Queensland.

Tedesco busted 13 tackles, ran for 199 metres and scored a wonder try early in the second half that set the Blues’ course for victory.

But his defensive work was arguably more impressive, with the 24-year-old producing two cracking try-saving tackles to deny the Maroons a way back into the contest.

Asked if it was the best game of his career, Tedesco said: “Yeah, it could be.”

“I didn’t make any real errors, defensively I was really happy with it.

“I know I can score some tries but defence is a big focus for me.

“The best fullbacks in the game, they save those sort of tries, especially in Origin arenas.

“Obviously it’s been a tough year at the Tigers but I was still confident coming into the camp that I could show how good I could play.

“Hopefully I showed a few people that tonight.”

Tedesco said he took more pride out of the tries that he stopped than the one he produced himself, which was conjured out of nothing with a darting dummy-half run in the 52nd minute.

That will be music to the ears of Blues coach Laurie Daley, who knows desperate defensive acts are the bedrock of Origin success.

NSW saved a total of 11 tries in their last series victory in 2014.

“It was just the desire to win, I guess,” Tedesco said.

“There’s no real (other way) to put it, it was just desire to work for the boys and win that game.

“Everyone worked for each other there and did a great job to shut them out and not score any late tries on us.”

Tedesco said he felt ready to carry his personal momentum into Saturday’s clash against St George Illawarra.

“This will be the first time I’ve backed up after an Origin,” he said.

“The body’s going to be a bit sore but I’m looking forward to taking this confidence from this game to the Tigers.”