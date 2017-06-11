Stan Wawrinka vs Rafael Nadal live stream: How to watch the French Open Men’s Final online and on TV

Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal will face off for Roland Garros glory when they clash in the French Open Men’s Final, beginning at 11pm (AEST) on Sunday night, June 11. Find out how to watch the match on TV and stream it online with The Roar’s viewing guide.

How to stream online

Foxtel Play is the app you’ll need to use if you plan on streaming the big game.

The app provides you with live streaming of just about every Foxtel channel (depending on the package you choose), and costs $39 a month to have sport included.

If you already have a Foxtel subscription you don’t need to worry about paying extra for an app, just use the Foxtel Go which is included with your existing Foxtel subscription.

How to watch the match on TV

Foxtel will be continuing their live and exclusive coverage of the French Open right up until the final, with full match replays, interviews, highlights and analysis taking place all throughout the day on Sunday on Fox Sports 505.

Stan Wawrinka said:

“I think to play Rafa on clay in French Open in a final is probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis.

“He’s the best player ever on clay. He’s going for his 10th Roland Garros, so it’s something really impressive, something tough.

“It’s for sure gonna be really difficult. But again, in the end of the day, it’s the final. The pressure is on both players.

“No-one go on the court thinking he has no pressure. We both want to win the title, and we both gonna give it all on the court.

“He’s for sure gonna be the favourite with what he’s done in the past, but also this season already he’s playing so well.

“So I will have for sure to play my best tennis. But again, I did in the past, so we will see what’s gonna happen on Sunday.

“Well, when you play Rafa in the French Open, you’re never the favourite. If you lose, it’s almost normal. But of course you don’t want to lose a Grand Slam final, do you?

“So I’m going to look for solutions, and I’ll have to be physically and mentally present and be strong in order to win for the second time here at the French Open. What else can I say?”

Rafael Nadal said:

“It’s true that when he hits hard, he hits really hard. Stopping him can be difficult.

“I do not want him to play his game, which means I need to make sure I don’t let him be in that position where he can hit hard.

“I will have to do everything I can to keep him from playing aggressively. If I can play long balls, if I can hit hard, if I can do that, well, I think I will be hopefully able to control him.

“I know he’s dangerous when he plays aggressively, so I need to limit his possibilities. I will play very aggressively, and I don’t want him to take control.

“Easy to say, but it may not be that easy to do.

“I have everything I need to play aggressively, but then of course I hope I won’t be nervous. If I’m nervous, it will be more difficult.

“If I can, you know, stay focused and if I’m in a good day, I think I can really challenge him and force him to take risk.”