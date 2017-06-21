Refereeing controversy leads to superb Queensland try

Dane Gagai has scored for the Queensland Maroons in Game 2 off the back of stunning support play and a bit of good fortune from the referees to close the gap against the NSW Blues.

Gagai finished off the superb team try on the right edge thanks to a line break from Josh McGuire.

McGuire found his way in open space after a hit and spin broke the line before firing off to Cooper Cronk on his outside down the sideline.

Cronk gave it away to Will Chambers who took the tackle of Tedesco before giving away the final pass to Gagai among a sea of players in support and defence.

Gagai made the final 15 metres look easy but it all began with a bit of luck from the referee’s whistle – or lack thereof.

Jarryd Hayne was blocked by two Maroons players while chasing a James Maloney kick down field and the Sydney crowd certainly let their thoughts be known that it should have been a penalty.

Queensland would go on to score at the other end of the park on that same set.