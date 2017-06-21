State of Origin scores: NSW vs QLD – Game 2 live blog

The State of Origin series is on the line for the Queensland Maroons when they face the NSW Blues in Game 2 tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8:15pm (AEST).

After going down 28-4 in the series opener, the Maroons have made seven changes in an attempt to send it to a decider in three weeks back at home.

Winning in Sydney will be easier said than done against a Blues side that dominated in Game 1, but with Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater back in the team, the Maroons are a force to be reckoned with.

A third change in the backline brings Cronulla Sharks and Australian winger Valentine Holmes in for his State of Origin debut, with Corey Oates, Justin O’Neill and Anthony Milford out and Darius Boyd shifting from fullback to the centres.

In the forwards, the sweeping changes continue. Nate Myles is out, bringing Jarrod Wallace from 18th man to the front row, while Josh Papalii shifts back to the bench, allowing for Gavin Cooper to move in at second row.

On the bench, veterans Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra and Jacob Lillyman are all out, with debutants Coen Hess and the left-field selection of Tim Glasby claiming the remaining spots.

It might be a break from tradition for the Queenslanders to make so many changes, but it had to be done. Their forward pack looked old during Game 1 – they couldn’t keep up in the second half as the Blues ran rampant.

NSW have also broken a trend of their, picking the same 17 in consecutive Origin games for the first time in over 20 years. With no injuries, there was no need to change such a dominant side.

Particularly impressive was the spine. James Tedesco, Mitchell Pearce, James Maloney and Nathan Peats were all sensational, despite coming into the game with varying levels of club form.

Pearce played his best ever Origin game and with Tedesco dangerous and Peats offering quality service, it set the forward pack to roll over Queensland.

Andrew Fifita was undoubtedly the man of the match with a huge performance, but it was a complete team effort from the Blues. Identifying a poor player for NSW from Game 1 is just about impossible.

While Queensland weren’t bad in the series opener, Cameron Smith was uncharacteristically quiet, which heaped the pressure on Cooper Cronk who, for the first time in his Origin career, couldn’t rise to fill the void.

If Queensland don’t get blown off the park early, and Jarrod Wallace and Dylan Napa can weather the early storm from the Blues, they will be in the driver’s seat.

Prediction

The Maroons have won ten of the last 11 State of Origin series with this spine. Sure, they are older, but they are still four of the best players in the game and won’t allow this to be over in two games.

Maroons by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Game 2 from 8:15pm (AEST) and don’t forget to get involved by commenting your thoughts in the section below.