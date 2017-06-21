State of Origin scores: NSW vs QLD – Game 2 live blog

The State of Origin series is on the line for the Queensland Maroons when they face the NSW Blues in Game 2 tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8:15pm (AEST).
After going down 28-4 in the series opener, the Maroons have made seven changes in an attempt to send it to a decider in three weeks back at home.
Winning in Sydney will be easier said than done against a Blues side that dominated in Game 1, but with Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater back in the team, the Maroons are a force to be reckoned with.
A third change in the backline brings Cronulla Sharks and Australian winger Valentine Holmes in for his State of Origin debut, with Corey Oates, Justin O’Neill and Anthony Milford out and Darius Boyd shifting from fullback to the centres.
In the forwards, the sweeping changes continue. Nate Myles is out, bringing Jarrod Wallace from 18th man to the front row, while Josh Papalii shifts back to the bench, allowing for Gavin Cooper to move in at second row.
On the bench, veterans Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra and Jacob Lillyman are all out, with debutants Coen Hess and the left-field selection of Tim Glasby claiming the remaining spots.
It might be a break from tradition for the Queenslanders to make so many changes, but it had to be done. Their forward pack looked old during Game 1 – they couldn’t keep up in the second half as the Blues ran rampant.
NSW have also broken a trend of their, picking the same 17 in consecutive Origin games for the first time in over 20 years. With no injuries, there was no need to change such a dominant side.
Particularly impressive was the spine. James Tedesco, Mitchell Pearce, James Maloney and Nathan Peats were all sensational, despite coming into the game with varying levels of club form.
Pearce played his best ever Origin game and with Tedesco dangerous and Peats offering quality service, it set the forward pack to roll over Queensland.
Andrew Fifita was undoubtedly the man of the match with a huge performance, but it was a complete team effort from the Blues. Identifying a poor player for NSW from Game 1 is just about impossible.
While Queensland weren’t bad in the series opener, Cameron Smith was uncharacteristically quiet, which heaped the pressure on Cooper Cronk who, for the first time in his Origin career, couldn’t rise to fill the void.
If Queensland don’t get blown off the park early, and Jarrod Wallace and Dylan Napa can weather the early storm from the Blues, they will be in the driver’s seat.
Prediction
The Maroons have won ten of the last 11 State of Origin series with this spine. Sure, they are older, but they are still four of the best players in the game and won’t allow this to be over in two games.
Maroons by 4.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Game 2 from 8:15pm (AEST) and don’t forget to get involved by commenting your thoughts in the section below.
8:17pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:17pm | ! Report
3′ – The Blues with the scrum 35 out and Pearce with a suspect looking pass to Dugan on the first. He is tackled almost instantly before Josh Jackson goes back towards the middle. Big run from Frizell on the next before Pearce goes short to Maloney who unloads for Graham and he is taken. Fifita back through the middle and hospital offloading for Jackson who is set upon. Last play and noone knew as Frizell is tackled on the last.
New South Wales Blues 0
Queensland Maroons 0
8:16pm
The Barry said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Woods is soft….?????
8:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:16pm | ! Report
2′ – Welcome to Origin Valentine Holmes! He goes for a carry, gets smoked by Woods and drops the ball cold. Blues to have the first opportunity.
8:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:15pm | ! Report
1′ – Here we go! State of Origin Game 2 is underway! The Maroons kick-off and it’s fielded by Pearce with Woods to bring it back in an ambling sort of run. Josh Jackson through the middle now before Fifita has his first run and is immediately set upon by four. Cordner with the next and this is a good first defensive set from the Maroons before Woods makes half a burst. Pearce does the kicking from just short of halfway, picks out Gagai and he brings it back.
New South Wales Blues 0
Queensland Maroons 0
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
0′ – National Anthem Ceremony over. We are ready to get this one underway! Almost on time I might add.
New South Wales Blues 0
Queensland Maroons 0
8:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping this evening? Drop a comment and let us know!
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Matt Cecchin
Assistant Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch Judges: Brett Suttor and Chris Butler
Senior Review Official: Bernard Sutton
Review Official: Ben Galea
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
National anthem ceremony beginning now. It’s being performed by Lucy Durack