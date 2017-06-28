Wimbledon 2017: Men’s singles preview

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's respective comebacks has us in a golden age of men's tennis. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

The year’s third major is just around the corner, and all eyes will be on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to see if they can conjure another blockbuster final against each other at the All England Club.

Both Federer and Nadal have proven to be the two standout players of the year to date, each winning four titles, including a Grand Slam title and two Masters.

After Federer saluted with his 18th major title at the Australian Open in January, Nadal hit back by claiming ‘La Decima’ at Roland Garros, winning without dropping a set for the third time.

This contrasts with the fortunes of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, both of whom have battled poor form throughout the year.

But if there’s ever a time for the pair to resurrect their seasons, it’s here at the All England Club, where they are seeded one and two respectively, ahead of Federer at three and Nadal at four.

Let’s now have a look at the major contenders for this year’s Wimbledon title, starting with the defending champion, Andy Murray.

Andy Murray (GBR)

Current world ranking: 1

Seeded: 1

Wimbledon history

Best result: Won (2013, 2016)

Last year’s result: Won

Grand Slam results in 2017 to date

Australian Open: Fourth round

French Open: Semi-finals

Titles so far in 2017: Dubai

After a disappointing start to the 2017 season, world number one and defending champion Andy Murray appeared to have turned a corner when he reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the fourth straight year.

He led the eventual runner-up, Stan Wawrinka, by two sets to one and was on the verge of reaching his second consecutive final until he capitulated to lose the fourth-set tiebreak, and then the final set, where he won one game.

Then, in his first outing on grass since last year’s Wimbledon final, the Scot suffered a surprise first-round loss to lucky loser Jordan Thompson in his first match at Queen’s.

As the defending champion there, Murray lost a significant number of rankings points and an early loss at the All England Club could see him surrender the world number one ranking at the end of the tournament.

However, in recent years we have seen the best of what the 30-year-old can deliver at Wimbledon, winning the title twice (2013 and 2016) as well as reaching the semi-finals in 2015.

In fact, the Scot hasn’t failed to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since 2006, when the then-19-year-old was schooled by Marcos Baghdatis after upsetting third seed Andy Roddick in the third round.

Time will tell whether Murray can regain his form in time for what will be the toughest period of his season, as he will be defending over thousands of points gained from the second half of last year.

Prediction: Semi-finals

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Current world ranking: 4

Seeded: 2

Wimbledon history

Best result: Won (2011, 2014, 2015)

Last year’s result: Third round

Grand Slam results in 2017 to date

Australian Open: Second round

French Open: Quarter-finals

Titles so far in 2017: Doha

It is hard to believe that this time twelve months ago, Novak Djokovic was on top of the tennis world.

The Serb had just achieved the “Nole Slam” – not only completing his Grand Slam set but also becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four major titles simultaneously.

He also led in the rankings with twice as many points as then-second ranked Andy Murray accumulated, and it was hard seeing him getting knocked off his Grand Slam perch.

But flash forward to now and the 30-year-old is mired in the worst form slump of his career, having surrendered all four Grand Slam titles and dropping out of the world’s top three for the first time since 2009.

He fell in the third round of Wimbledon last year, but rebounded to reach the US Open final where he lost to Stan Wawrinka.

Then, at the Australian Open this year, he suffered an upset second-round loss to Denis Istomin, before being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the French Open by Dominic Thiem.

His struggles with form all year has resulted in him breaking from tradition, his current participation in Eastbourne being the first time since 2010 that he’s chosen to play a warm-up tournament on grass.

The Serb has a good chance from this point to start earning back some precious rankings points, as he has only a third round appearance from last year to defend.

It’s an opportunity Djokovic will be hoping to take with both hands, as he attempts to prove to the tennis world that he still has what it takes to win another Grand Slam title and that he is not yet a spent force.

Prediction: Semi-finals

Roger Federer (SUI)

Current world ranking: 5

Seeded: 3

Wimbledon history

Best result: Won (2003-07, 09, 12)

Last year’s result: Semi-finals

Grand Slam results in 2017 to date

Australian Open: Won

French Open: Did not play

Titles so far in 2017: Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami, Halle

After Roger Federer called time on his 2016 season following a knee injury suffered at Wimbledon, many pondered whether the Swiss Maestro could ever regain the form that made him feared among his opponents.

But if anything, the extended lay-off proved to be a blessing in disguise, as the 35-year-old turned back the clock to capture that elusive 18th major title at the Australian Open in January.

He defeated his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, to do so, and with the seeding formula that has been employed by Wimbledon, the pair are a strong chance to again contest the championship match at the All England Club.

His season of resurgence also saw him complete the Sunshine Double (winning Indian Wells and Miami), while last week he captured his ninth title in Halle after suffering an early defeat in Stuttgart.

That came after he decided to bypass the entire clay court season, instead choosing to fully concentrate on his pursuit of a record eighth Wimbledon title and first in five years.

Despite being ranked world number five, Federer has been seeded third owing to his excellent record on grass over the years, despite having not saluted at his most successful major tournament since 2012.

At present, he shares the record with Pete Sampras for the most titles won by a man at Wimbledon, with seven. Twice he has attempted to overtake the great American, twice he has been denied by Novak Djokovic, in 2014 and 2015.

Significantly, the Swiss is seeded higher than world number two Rafael Nadal, whose recent poor results on grass sees him seeded at number four (his chances will be outlined below).

Given the form he is in, it’ll be hard not seeing him reach his 11th final at the All England Club.

Prediction: Final

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Current world ranking: 2

Seeded: 4

Wimbledon history

Best result: Won (2008, 2010)

Last year’s result: Did not play

Grand Slam results in 2017 to date

Australian Open: Runner-up

French Open: Won

Titles so far in 2017: Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, French Open

Like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal has also experienced a resurgence in his own form after the well-documented injury woes he has suffered over the past few years.

A wrist injury suffered at Roland Garros last year forced him to withdraw mid-tournament, and it was serious enough to rule him out of Wimbledon, a tournament he has won twice, in 2008 and 2010.

However, the Spaniard will arrive at the All England Club with his best chance yet of winning for the third time, and if past history is anything to go by, then he could find himself again hoisting tennis’ holy grail on July 16.

His two titles at SW19 both came after he’d won the French Open without dropping a set. Similarly, the 31-year-old didn’t drop a set en route to winning the tournament for the tenth time earlier this month.

On his way to saluting at Roland Garros, the Mallorcan native did not lose more than six games in a single set, showing how dominant he can he when he playing at his very best.

If anything, it could prove an omen for Nadal, who has suffered more misery than enjoyed highlights since last winning at Wimbledon in 2010.

In 2012 he was on the wrong end of a second round, five-set defeat to Lukas Rosol on Centre Court, while in 2013 he suffered further embarrassment when he was upset by Steve Darcis on the first day.

He improved marginally in 2014, reaching the fourth round, but found himself on the receiving end of a serving masterclass from then-144th-ranked Australian Nick Kyrgios.

In 2015, he was stunned by Dustin Brown in the second round, while last year he missed the tournament due to the aforementioned wrist injury.

Despite his recent dismal record at the All England Club, I think Nadal can defy the odds again and win the tournament for the first time since 2010.

Prediction: Champion

Other notable contenders: Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic.

Notable absentees: David Goffin (ankle injury).