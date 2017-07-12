WATCH: Maloney’s brutal assessment of Blues defeat

New South Wales five-eighth has given a solemn interview after losing Game 3 and the series in Brisbane, questioning how any side could put in a performance like the Blues and expect to win.

Maloney was blunt in his assessment of his sides performance, one that saw them let in four tries to one in a 22-6 defeat.

“An occasion like this, mate it’s horrible,” said Maloney when interviewed by Brad Fitler.

“You’re never gonna win a game with a performance like that.

“To do it in a moment like this, it’s just horrible.”

Maloney was visibly taken back by the result, suffering another series loss thanks to a hat trick bt Valentine Holmes and an opening half that saw them completely dominated and lucky to get away with a 12-point deficit at the break.

“New South Wales deserve better, Laurie (Daley) deserves better,” he said.

“It’s like playing reserve grade.”