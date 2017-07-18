Federer stands alone with eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer continues to defy Father Time as the Swiss ace and World No.3 defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets Sunday afternoon, 6-3 6-1 6-4, in route to capturing his eight Wimbledon title and 19th Grand Slam.

Federer, 35, becomes the oldest male player to win Wimbledon and did so in spectacular fashion defeating his opponents without dropping a set.

In doing so, he also became the first man to achieve such a feat since 11-time Grand Slam winner, Bjorn Borg in 1976. It has been a magical 2017 for Federer winning two of the first three Grand Slams, the Australian Open and Wimbledon, following a lengthy six month layoff in 2016 as he recovered from knee surgery and back ailments.

Now fully healthy again, Federer seems to be turning back the hands of time, recapturing the form that allowed him to win five consecutive Wimbledon titles as well as being to the No.1 ranked player over a 300-week period.

The Swiss maestro was at his vintage best over the past fortnight, dazzling the centre court crowd with his majestic array of skills. His footwork and movement around the court would lead you to believe an error had been made on his birth certificate. High praise for a man who turns 36 month.

However, by limiting the amount of tournaments he plays and preserving himself for the big occasions, Federer has managed to remain healthy and silence the doubters who began to wonder if he would ever return to another major finals.

The US Open in August now awaits Federer as the possibility of a third slam for the calendar year beckons on the horizon. He may not be able to dominate the tour as frequently as he once did but if 2017 has showed us anything, it’s that Roger Federer is truly one of a kind.