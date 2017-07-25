 

Two new members appointed to ARLC board

    Former Queensland premier Peter Beattie and leading constitutional lawyer Megan Davis have been named Australian Rugby League Commissioners.

    The pair will join the ARLC immediately to sit under chairman John Grant before his February departure.

    “I have no doubt these appointments will give the commission additional expertise and insight as it looks to capitalise on the foundations that have been put in place over the last six years,” Grant said in a statement on Tuesday.

