Two new members appointed to ARLC board

Former Queensland premier Peter Beattie and leading constitutional lawyer Megan Davis have been named Australian Rugby League Commissioners.
The pair will join the ARLC immediately to sit under chairman John Grant before his February departure.
“I have no doubt these appointments will give the commission additional expertise and insight as it looks to capitalise on the foundations that have been put in place over the last six years,” Grant said in a statement on Tuesday.
July 25th 2017 @ 11:18am
DLKN said
Peter Beattie? Jeez.
July 25th 2017 @ 12:00pm
Mike said
Beattie?? They managed to keep that one quiet. They’re both from Qld – that’ll rile the NSW clubs. On face value though seems ok.
July 25th 2017 @ 12:07pm
MAX said
Strewth. How come Billy Moore missed out?