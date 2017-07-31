BBL and WBBL fixtures released for 2017-18 competitions

Fixtures for BBL07 and WBBL03 have been officially released by Cricket Australia today, with both competitions to being in December 2017.

As per last year, the WBBL will begin prior to the BBL with a standalone weekend, the first match to be played on Saturday 9 December, with six matches in total to be played across two days.

Four of those matches will be played in Sydney, and two in Adelaide.

The men’s competition then begins on Tuesday December 19, with the Sydney Thunder taking on the Sydney Sixers at Spotless Stadium.

As forecast at the end of last year’s competition, the fixture has increased in size this year, with each side to play an additional two fixtures, meaning a total of 40 home-and-away matches for the year.

Launceston will host a BBL fixture for the first time this year, and there may be some new markets explored by the Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder, and Melbourne Renegades.

Every BBL match will be televised on Channel Ten, and 12 WBBL matches will be broadcast, with the rest available via live stream.

The full BBL fixture can be viewed here and the full WBBL fixture here.

Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Events and Leagues, said: “We’re very excited to be able to announce the BBL and WBBL schedules for the upcoming season, and we expect this to the biggest yet thanks to the increased number of matches and the growing popularity of both competitions.

“We know the MOU is still being finalised, but we are confident this won’t affect the upcoming BBL and WBBL season, and we’re looking forward to welcoming a huge number of travelling fans who are coming out for the Ashes. This will help them plan their ultimate summer in Australia.

“Both the BBL and WBBL are firm family favourites during the summer school holidays, and with even more matches we hope fans will continue to vote with their feet, support their club, and help us surpass last year’s attendance, which exceeded 1 million for the second consecutive season.

“Network Ten’s ongoing commitment to both the WBBL and BBL means fans around the country can enjoy more of the Big Bash action. Starting with the standalone opening weekend, Network Ten will be broadcasting 12 matches of the WBBL, reinforcing their commitment to growing women’s cricket in Australia. Every BBL match will again be broadcast on Network Ten after averaging more than a million viewers every match last season, complementing the record-breaking attendance, which averaged more than 30,000 per regular season match.

“The eight additional BBL matches for this season have been scheduled to complement the existing regular season fixture, take the BBL and WBBL to more locations, and encourage more people to give cricket a go. The opportunity to take matches to markets such as Launceston is particularly exciting as it represents the growing popularity of the Big Bash nationwide, and we are hopeful of extending the BBL’s footprint even further this season in partnership with the Thunder, Strikers and Renegades, who remain in discussions to take matches to new markets.

“The dual objectives of adding these extra games is consistent with the Cricket’s strategy of broadening cricket’s fan base and attracting new fans to the sport. We hope to continue to drive participation in the sport, and where possible to open up new markets throughout the country, servicing untapped demand and allowing even more first-time fans across Australia the ability to experience cricket outside of capital cities.”

Network Ten CEO Paul Anderson said:

“We are excited about and looking forward to another great summer of BBL and WBBL cricket on Network Ten.

“We are proud to be working with Cricket Australia on the future development of this competition, by broadcasting matches in new venues this summer. Together, Ten and Cricket Australia have built the Big Bash into the most anticipated sporting competition of the summer. This year looks particularly exciting, with eight extra matches taking us through until the first week of February. We can’t wait for the summer of cricket on Ten.”