Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix: FFA Cup live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix will kick off their charge towards the new A-League season with their opening games of the 2017 FFA Cup.

The Wanderers and Phoenix finished on either side of the finals equation in the 2016/17 A-League campaign.

The red and black of Western Sydney snuck into sixth place while the Nix were cut short in seventh on the ladder, just missing out on the playoffs.

Less than ideal seasons for the two teams, both came to an end at the hands of the Brisbane Roar.

Wellington went down in a high-scoring thriller in the final round of the regular season, scoring three goals but letting in four to end their campaign with a loss.

The Wanderers were painfully knocked out in the first week of the finals in a penalty shootout to the same opposition.

In terms of FFA Cup form, these two actually met in the Round of 32 last year as well.

The Wanderers were victorious on that occasion in a highly entertaining 3-2 win.

Western Sydney would go on to the quarter-finals before being bundled out 4-1 by eventual winners Melbourne City.

Team News

Both sides have had movements in the offseason, and not necessarily good ones for the Nix in particular.

New coach Darije Kalezic has lost key players Kosta Barbarouses, Shane Smeltz and Glen Moss.

On the other side of the coin, Wanderers boss Tony Popovic has welcomed a host of signings over the offseason, including marquee men Oriol Riera and Álvaro Cejudo.

Prediction

It’s near-impossible to pick the form of two sides at the start of a new season after a long break.

However, if last season is anything to go by then this will be a tight one between two sides looking to jump back up towards the top of the A-League pile.

The Wanderers have been the better side overall in the last couple of years and will be looking to kick their FFA Cup off with a strong performance over a team they have historically performed well against.

Wanderers to win 2-1

