Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix: FFA Cup live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix will kick off their charge towards the new A-League season with their opening games of the 2017 FFA Cup. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 7:30pm (AEST).
The Wanderers and Phoenix finished on either side of the finals equation in the 2016/17 A-League campaign.
The red and black of Western Sydney snuck into sixth place while the Nix were cut short in seventh on the ladder, just missing out on the playoffs.
Less than ideal seasons for the two teams, both came to an end at the hands of the Brisbane Roar.
Wellington went down in a high-scoring thriller in the final round of the regular season, scoring three goals but letting in four to end their campaign with a loss.
The Wanderers were painfully knocked out in the first week of the finals in a penalty shootout to the same opposition.
In terms of FFA Cup form, these two actually met in the Round of 32 last year as well.
The Wanderers were victorious on that occasion in a highly entertaining 3-2 win.
Western Sydney would go on to the quarter-finals before being bundled out 4-1 by eventual winners Melbourne City.
Team News
Both sides have had movements in the offseason, and not necessarily good ones for the Nix in particular.
New coach Darije Kalezic has lost key players Kosta Barbarouses, Shane Smeltz and Glen Moss.
On the other side of the coin, Wanderers boss Tony Popovic has welcomed a host of signings over the offseason, including marquee men Oriol Riera and Álvaro Cejudo.
Prediction
It’s near-impossible to pick the form of two sides at the start of a new season after a long break.
However, if last season is anything to go by then this will be a tight one between two sides looking to jump back up towards the top of the A-League pile.
The Wanderers have been the better side overall in the last couple of years and will be looking to kick their FFA Cup off with a strong performance over a team they have historically performed well against.
Wanderers to win 2-1
7:58pm
27′
27′
Western Sydney spreading wide to the right wing quickly… but the long ball cuts back across field towards the box in search of numbers in the penalty area.
Not to be in the end. A free kick given for the Nix and a chance out of the danger zone.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:57pm
26′
26′
Wanderers looking much more dangerous in attack but the Nix continue to hang on for the time being.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:56pm
25′
25′
Not a great delivery on the corner and the Nix are happy to see it sail over the box before clearing up to halfway.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:55pm
24′
24′
Kusukami showing off some fancy footwork inside the box but he can’t breach the defence, winning a corner instead.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:55pm
23′
23′
HUGE CHANCE FOR BONEVACIA!! But he’s missed!! Massive, massive chance.
An absolute peach of a through ball from Riera finds the well-timed run of Bonevacia in the box, catching the keeper off guard as he tried to rush out.
Bonevacia got his toe to it, chipping the keeper under pressure… but the ball rolls painfully wide and he very nearly had a goal against his old side.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:52pm
21′
21′
BACCUS ON GOAL!!
Oh no another very poor finish in the early stages of this game and the score remains at zip-all.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:51pm
20′
20′
Wellington happy to knock it around the backline as they push sideline to sideline looking for a way out of their own half.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:50pm
19′
19′
Wanderers with the turnover on halfway and they’re on the counter attack now!! Wellington scrambling to get back… but get back they do and they’ve cleared the danger.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0
7:49pm
18′
18′
Free kick for Wellington in the WSW half. Not quite in shooting range but the set piece could be on… nope, they’ve played it quickly.
Wanderers – 0
Phoenix – 0