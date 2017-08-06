Davis Cup semi-finals: Who should Lleyton Hewitt pick for Belgium?

Australia have made a brilliant start to their Davis Cup campaign in 2017, returning to the semi-finals for the first time since 2015, but there is nothing quite as difficult as an away tie on clay.

Arguably, this is Australia’s best chance to win the Davis Cup since they last did so in 2003. On that occasion, a team featuring current captain Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Plillipoussis, Wayne Arthurs and Todd Woodbridge beat Spain on a custom-made grass court at Rod Laver Arena by three rubbers to one.

Of course, it followed the famous semi-final victory when Hewitt had to fight back from two sets to love down against the greatest player of all time, Roger Federer. That was an amazing performance from Hewitt, but since then the Davis Cup hasn’t been so kind to Australia.

The glory days having passed the proud tennis nation by, Australia became part of the battle simply to qualify for the world group. They have now consistently for a few years, with the 2015 semi-final loss to an Andy Murray led Great Britain outfit a crushing defeat.

For a young team at the time though, they learnt plenty and now find themselves in a position where a victory away from home against Belgium would line up a home final, likely to be on the courts at Melbourne Park again.

That final would be against either Serbia or France, who are playing the other semi-final in Lille, also on clay.

With Novak Djokovic announcing that he will miss the rest of the season, the French are now outright favourites for that second semi-final. They have already called on seven players in 2017, all ranked in the top 100 on the ATP circuit, and have enviable depth.

In fact, you would say French are favourites to become champions – if only they didn’t face a potential trip to Australia, where they would be likely forced to play in front of 20,000 fans at Rod Laver Arena.

For that to happen, Australia have to find a way to win on clay though and team selection is going to be the key to the whole tie. Lleyton Hewitt must get it 100 per cent right or Belgium, despite being a generally less-fancied opponent will walk right over the top of the Aussies.

It’s been a long time since Australian’s have performed well on clay at any level of tennis. In fact, there hasn’t been a men’s champion on the famous courts of Roland Garros at the French Open since Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver in 1968 and 1968 respectively.

On those two occasions, two of Australia’s best ever took turns at beating each other in the final. Rosewall won the 1968 final 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 while Laver returned the favour in 1969 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

With all that said, let’s look at the options for Hewitt ahead of Australia’s most important tie in over a decade.

Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios has plenty of questions hanging over his head – form, fitness, commitment. But there is no question he plays his best tennis under Hewitt at Davis Cup level.

He used the first two ties this year against the Czech Republic and USA to not drop a set and play some of his best tennis. After a disastrous Australian Open, he looked to be enjoying himself again.

That has gone by the wayside with hip and shoulder injuries, as well as what appaears to be a lack of motivation. However, there is no question he is Australia’s most talented singles player, even on the clay and one would think he will be coming in hot off a decent campaign at his favourite tournament – the U.S. Open.

Jordan Thompson

Thompson is almost a certain selection, but the question could be asked about how he will be used over the weekend. He will certainly play in one of the singles matches on the opening day, but after that it’s up in the air.

Could he possibly partner John Peers in doubles on the Saturday and not play on Sunday? It’s a delibiration facing Hewitt, and one that even he won’t know the answer to until after the Friday.

Thompson had a strong run at Wimbledon in the doubles tournament alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, and won the Brisbane International earlier in the year. He is an extremely versatile player – has a big serve and a very strong all court game, as well as being one of the fastest movers on tour.

His skill set suits doubles tennis perfectly, and depening on the make-up of the team, there is every chance he could be slotted in on the Saturday if Australia need to win to keep the tie alive.

Otherwise, you would expect to see him line up in a pair of singles matches as he did against the Czech Republic and would have against the U.S.A had the tie still been live in the fifth.

Bernard Tomic

He is here because he is ranked in the top 100. The answer to him being picked for Australia after his Sunday Night interview and recent form is no. Absolutely not.

His Davis Cup career is 100 per cent over.

John Peers

Peers is one of the best doubles players in the world and an automatic selection for Hewitt’s Australian team. Who he pairs with is a little more up in the air.

Already this year, he and partner Henri Kontinen have won the Australian Open and made a solid run in Wimbledon. It’s hardly a surprise that they are ranked as No.1 either, with Peers having a consistent serve and strong net game.

Sam Groth

Groth has been a permanent fixture alongside Peers on the doubles court for the last couple of seasons. However, paying close analysis to those matches, it’s quite obvious the skill of Peers has carried them to victory.

That being said, even he couldn’t get them over the line on Day 2 of the tie against the USA in the quarter-finals, with the Jack Sock and Steve Johnson combination.

Groth has been picked purely for doubles as well, and it raises plenty of questions given Peers and singles tennis don’t belong in the same sentence.

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Kokkinakis is undoubtedly a wildcard type option for the Aussies. He has played just a handful of matches in the last two years thanks to injury, but made his return leading into the French Open and is starting to display some good form.

The youngster, who had fallen down the rankings to 454 lost to Juan Martin Del Potro at Wimbledon in a tough four-set match. He did beat Milos Raonic in the lead-up to Wimbledon though and is currently making a strong run in Los Cabos, making his first ATP semi-final against Tomas Berdych.

It’ll move his ranking back up inside the top 300.

Kokkinakis has also proven his suitability to play doubles, winning the Brisbane International with Jordan Thompson earlier this season and also performing well at Wimbledon.

Alexei Popyrin

It’s obviously not going to happen this time around for the 17-year-old, currently ranked 751 in the world. However, there is scope to at least take him on the trip to be around the team after he recently won the junior French Open crown.

He dropped just three sets across the tournament, looking dominant at every turn. Impressively, he won both the semi-final and final in straight sets, and appears to be Australia’s next hope on clay.

The rest

God forbid, but there is always the proverbial question. What if injury strikes? It doesn’t make for the greatest reading as you scroll down the world rankings and Hewitt will be sweating on being able to form a team out of the first five listed.

James Duckworth and Matthew Ebden, both ranked around the 150 mark are the next two and the most logical options to fill in. Youngster Alex De Minaur (220) could also be thrown into the cauldron that is an away Davis Cup tie, but that would only come about because of injuries one would expect.

John Millman, John Patrick-Smith and Marc Polmans are other options, but none are likely to be called upon by Hewitt.

The verdict

Pending fitness, there is no question Kyrgios will be there. Matching up against Belgium, his power advantage, even on clay will be obvious. He proved as much in his first round French Open match when he blew Kohlschreiber off the court.

John Peers, one of the world’s best doubles players is the other certainty, while Thompson has a perfect Davis Cup record and is yet to let Hewitt down at the top level.

The key question appears to be over the fourth spot. Does Sam Groth get another go? I’m inclined to say no. Peers has carried the doubles along over their last number of ties, and Groth’s singles form leaves everything to be desired – add to that, it’s on clay and there is a real case for change.

Tomic is an obvious no and would come into the list of options behind youngsters De Minaur and Popyrin.

For that reason, thinking about versatility, Kokkinakis is going to be the best option. His singles form is on the improve after returning from injury, he has some limited Davis Cup experience and his doubles form alongside Thompson has been sensational.

Pair him up with Peers, and he is surely a better option than Groth. When you consider the fitness of Kyrgios and possibility of needing changes on Day 3 in the reverse singles, it’s almost a no-brainer.

Nick Kyrgios

Jordan Thompson

John Peers

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Roarers, who would you send to Belgium for Australia’s Davis Cup semi-final tie? Drop a comment and let us know.