I’m ready to play NBA, says Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has declared he’s a better player than before breaking his foot and is ready for the upcoming NBA season.

The Australian 2016 No.1 draft pick of Philadelphia is coming to the end of a near year-long rehabilitation after getting injured weeks out from the 2016-17 season.

While being among the favourites to win the NBA’s rookie of the year, question marks remain over his strength, fitness and scoring prowess after a full season on the sidelines.

But the 21-year-old insists he’s the man to lift the 76ers out of the playoffs wilderness.

“Roughly a year since I arrived in Philly and some think I’ve stayed the same,” Simmons said on Instagram.

“I’ve had a year to learn, (gain) experience and develop my game to the point where I’m ready to grab this up coming season by the throat.

“Looking back now I would have killed the old me on the court.

“Philly, it’s going to be a scary sight. Let’s go!”

The 213cm-Simmons expects to play 76ers point guard ahead of this year’s No.1 pick Markelle Fultz.

Meanwhile, Australian Utah star Joe Ingles has urged fans to temper their expectations of Simmons.

“It’ll take time for him to adjust. He obviously went from playing college then having a year out,” Ingles told AAP.

“But he’s got all the talent in the world.

“Once he puts it out there in court with his teammates, he’ll be just fine.”