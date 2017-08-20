VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs All Blacks Bledisloe Cup first Test

Well, the Bledisloe Cup is underway in 2017, and unsurprisingly, the opening stanza was not a particularly happy one for the Wallabies.

Four second-half tries saved Australia from what could have been a truly heartbreaking scoreline – though in the end, it was still pretty bad.

Curtis Rona had a try on debut, Kurtley Beale one in his return, and Israel Folau and Tevita Kuridrani were responsible for the others.

It may not have been a good night for Australian rugby on the whole, but perhaps there’s some positives to be taken from the individual performances?

So we’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgements…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.