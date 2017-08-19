All Blacks wallop the Wallabies because of course they did

The All Blacks have kicked off their Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship defence with a resounding offensive display, piling on 54 points against a hapless Wallabies defence.
The All Blacks racked up eight tries to four at the end of the night for a comprehensive 54-34 win in Sydney.
The scoreline is a record for these two teams, and the All Blacks’ total of 54 surpassed the previous Bledisloe Cup record set by them with 51 points in 2014.
An explosive opening half turned the fire straight onto the Wallabies after bagging a pair of early penalty goals to take the lead.
New Zealand would go on to run in six tries to zip before half time at a point a minute.
The Wallaby defence were at the mercy of the best attacking backline on the planet and the pain continued after the break.
Another two tries inside eight minutes to kick off the second stanza had New Zealand rack up the half century just 48 minutes into the game with a real cricket score on the cards.
It turned out to be a game of two very different half hour periods in the end though.
While New Zealand bagged all six of their first half tries in a 30-minute stage leading into the break, Australia returned serve in the final half hour of the game.
The All Blacks were scoreless for the bulk of the half, not landing another point after the aforementioned 48th minute try to Ben Smith, while the Wallabies attack finally kicked into gear with 28 unanswered points of their own.
It was far too little too late for the home side who slumped to their sixth straight defeat and their 16th loss from their last 17 games against their rivals across the ditch.
Doubles to Rieko Ioane and Ryan Crotty were four of the seven tries to come from the New Zealand backline, with Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith the only members not to get on the board.
For the Wallabies, Curtis Rona bagged a try on debut. Kurtley Beale scored his first try on return, playing his first Test since the World Cup final in 2015.
It’s a painful start to the campaign for the Wallabies who will have to win in Dunedin to keep their Bledisloe Cup dreams alive.
For the All Blacks, they’re on the cusp of a 15th straight Bledisloe Cup.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:03pm
BlackWave said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:03pm
Wayne Barnes is disgraceful. Just Disgraceful. Sickening that he gets to keep his job.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Baz said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Huh which game were you watching ref did not determine result
August 19th 2017 @ 10:17pm
Sylvester said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:17pm
Had a very good game. Decision for the Folau try was just bizarre though.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:54pm
Sulzberg said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:54pm
Barnes still doesn’t know what a forward pass looks like !!!
August 19th 2017 @ 11:01pm
BlackWave said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:01pm
I think he actually knows but wanted to make himself important.
August 19th 2017 @ 11:05pm
ebop said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:05pm
He had a reasonable game by his own pretty average standards
August 19th 2017 @ 11:00pm
BlackWave said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:00pm
It didn’t affect the ultimate result – but it did grossly misrepresent the quality of the teams, the difference in their play and what they deserved.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:17pm
TC123 said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:17pm
I thought he was ok for a change. Nearly 90 points scored suggests he didn’t make it all about himself which isn’t normally the case
August 19th 2017 @ 10:19pm
Clifto said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:19pm
Are you joking… I think he did a very even handed job and was very clear with his decisions.
I think he must be regarded as one of the top refs going round. Much better than the French refs who bewildered the world in the BIL series.
Nothing to see here!
August 19th 2017 @ 10:36pm
'Rugby'- the game that used to be on everyone's lips! said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:36pm
Agree!
August 19th 2017 @ 10:44pm
Nate said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:44pm
Funny story, I recently realised that I was best friends with Wayne in primary school. I spent 6 months in school in a tiny village in the middle of a forest near the Welsh border back in 1985 while my dad worked nearby. It’s only the last few months I put the pieces together when I found out where he was from and that we are the same age.
Didn’t expect anyone famous to come out of there!
August 19th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Morty said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Here here.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:22pm
kkovak said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:22pm
typical whinging east coast aussie , without Barnes a few of the aussie tries would have been disallowed
August 19th 2017 @ 10:30pm
Internal Fixation said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:30pm
blackWave may just be an All “Black” fan boy? just maybe??
August 19th 2017 @ 10:36pm
eagleJack said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:36pm
To be fair it’s pretty confusing. “Black”Wave can often be confused with Gold.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:43pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:43pm
Kiwis flog Aussies but armchair AB supporter still not happy. Get a life.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:47pm
Ouch said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:47pm
Yeh. If a win like that doesn’t fill the void of insecurity then nothing will.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:57pm
BlackWave said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:57pm
Although he did a good job being impartial and making appropriate balanced decisions in the first half, You always got the sense that in the second he was wanting to ref the wannabe’s back into some sort of respectability. He knew where he was and what home crowd wanted.
Being told by Nigel Owens explicitly that Folau was in front of Kuridrani and therefore offside, he immediately pulls some bs out of his rear end and says they’re “level” despite even a grossly out of position camera angle STILL showing that Folau was in front. Just wanted to take that moment to pump up his self importance. Disgusting. Oh and by the way – There were blind dogs near Wagga who knew that pass was way forward to begin with.
And for all the touchy fellas firing up – the wobblies would’ve been flogged well and truly if your 16th man didn’t start making it up for you.
In other news, Squire played well and dispelled largely the fears that he could not replace Kaino. Barrett was decent but really dropped down in second half – the chip kicks to himself are not anything people want to see in real tests. And Perenara was hugely disappointing, I thought he should’ve been starting over Smith after the Super Rugby campaign but clearly the selectors made the right decision to keep the faith.
August 19th 2017 @ 11:10pm
eagleJack said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:10pm
What home crowd? i don’t think a crowd of that size had any influence.
So you are squabbling over a tight offside ruling? I tend to think they got it right. As long as the back foot is behind the player it is play on. Very tight whatever your viewpoint.
What about Barnes apologising to Hooper after calling him offside in the 33rd minute? He was clearly onside. But SBW scored shortly after, and hey, dems the breaks. That was an incorrect call that Barnes admitted on the field. Very rare.
Wallabies lost fair and square. Completely and utterly outplayed by a far superior team. But i still think Barnes did a good job. Not perfect. It never will be. But close enough. To single him out is a little petty on your behalf.
August 19th 2017 @ 11:13pm
Me said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:13pm
If your not happy your welcome to head over to the kiwi web site for rugby…
August 19th 2017 @ 10:03pm
ethan said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:03pm
This is what happens when you pick backs that can’t defend and use defensive structures that create holes everywhere. Oh well, congrats ABs. We were there for the taking, and you took us. At least in winning the second half we were able to save some face.
August 19th 2017 @ 11:13pm
Charlie Turner said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:13pm
Cheika said in the post match interview they had to work on making hits in defence. He was queried a second time if it was that simple and replied yes, yes it is. I would love to see the missed tackle stats for the first half, it would be horrific. I just can’t believe Grey wouldn’t tender his resignation Monday, it’d be like the Captain of the Costa Concordia rolling up for work like nothing happened.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:04pm
melbourneterrace said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:04pm
Bledisloe Cup has become the most dull sports event for how much hype it gets. Pay overpriced tickets to sit in a silent half empty stadium surrounded by toffs all identically dressed in yellow scarves, collared shirts and RM’s, all for a result you could have picked 10 years ago.
I’ll take 6 Nations any day over the Rugby Championship. At least the atmosphere and energy of the place can grip you in a dour game.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:14pm
TC123 said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:14pm
Yep nothing like watching kickers lining up for a penalty attempt. Thrilling
August 19th 2017 @ 10:34pm
adastra32 said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:34pm | ! Report
The WBs’ embarrassment just witnessed really wasn’t entertainment. The ABs were so bored they switched off for the entire 2nd half and still won by 20. Minimum 30 point margin next week to the ABs.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:26pm
Steve said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:26pm
I find that offensive!
Some of them wear Wallabies jerseys.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:44pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:44pm
melbourneterrace – it’s got a way to go to catch up with State of Origin.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:09pm
Toulouse-Lautrec said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:09pm
Everything the “armchair” critics predicted.
backrow too light. Timani at 8 an obvious addition. Hannigan gotta go, that was diabolical
Foley, Beale and Kerevi was aterrible decision. Was easy pickings in the midfield. Kerevi at 12 only. Kurindrani at 13, Beale to fullback.
Foley is a crap 10.
Moore is done as an international player. Love the guy. Time to rest.
Phipps is a first class joke. Good for comedy value only.
Grey actually is clueless. Just clueless.
Folau looks great with ball in hand. Lazy defender. What was that attempt on Reike in the first half? Amateur stuff.
Robertson looked ok when he came on! good runs,solid tackles. scrummage was poor though
Rona ok, but better options. Need Hodge or Folau on the wing. Speight was good. Poor defender though.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:12pm
Baz said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:12pm
Sleight good defender for brumbies today he was defending near goal posts blame grey and cheika
August 19th 2017 @ 10:28pm
Toulouse-Lautrec said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:28pm
Agree, been like that a while now, wingers have had to cover inside tracks too often. Grey’s defense system is a failure.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:47pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:47pm
Surely Grey has to hand in his resignation. In all other aspects of the game the Wallabies were surprisingly good. Except Defence. In D they were way beyond horrible. Embarrassing. Grey has got to go.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:59pm
eagleJack said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:59pm
But how you can change a defensive strategy mid tournament?
My question is – when did Nathan Grey become an expert on defensive systems?
I know he is trying to tailor for guys in the mid-field who struggle to tackle, but why did it come to this? Why isn’t his sort of stuff addressed at junior level.
Oh that’s right rugby doesn’t care about that. But hey Riverview v Joeys has bumper crowds so everything is sweeeeeet!!
August 19th 2017 @ 11:09pm
Fionn said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:09pm
Eagle, I honestly think no system and players just fanning out and defending in their position might lead to a better result.
It starts with defensive systems but selections also contribute – every armchair critic said our defence would be atrocious as soon as they saw a Foley-Beale-Kerevi midfield. Grey has got to go asap.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:59pm
insomniac said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:59pm
The defence system does appear overly complex. Maybe a few rugby playing rocket scientists are required.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:18pm
RahRah said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:18pm
The difference in the second half was the AB’s bench.
Was Hannigan on the field? Timani must start.
Anyone still think Kerevi is a 13? He looked completely disinterested tonight in both attack and defense.
Rona deserves another go but for god sake let the man play on the wing, not have to run around and cover for everyone else.
Pick a proper 12 and leave KB at 15.
Coleman is the best and most consistent player in this team.
So now we know it’s not fitness, what will Ahab blame now?
August 19th 2017 @ 10:33pm
The Electronic Swagman said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:33pm
Ahab – that’s good one. The bogan Ahab!
August 19th 2017 @ 10:48pm
Jack said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:48pm
Ahab? Really, is that really necessary?
August 19th 2017 @ 10:50pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:50pm
Rona- feel sorry for the poor bloke. Making his debut and his head filled with Nathan Grey’s Defence Strategy he was like a lamb to the slaughter.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:33pm
ols said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:33pm
Monsieur Lautrec
You forgot Hooper.
3 penalties in first half.
For crying out loud Owen Franks had better discussions with the ref while Hooper said bugger all.
Blown away at mauls….again.
Phipps, some energy, yes.
But unfortunately most of it was directed at the ref rather than his passing.
Beale screaming at Rona for one of the few mistakes he made while not owning the several he made.
Sorry to be so negative but ……it’s the truth.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Fionn said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Has Nathan Grey announced his retirement yet?
August 19th 2017 @ 10:13pm
Kane said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:13pm
I used to hope he was the coach. Now I wish the games were closer for the sake of rugby…
August 19th 2017 @ 10:41pm
rebel said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:41pm
That has to be the most complicated and poorly executed defensive structure I have seen. Just do what the BIL did, come up hard and put your shoulder in.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:52pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:52pm
It takes years to develop the strategies required to allow five defenders let two attackers score!!
August 19th 2017 @ 10:49pm
'Rugby'- the game that used to be on everyone's lips! said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:49pm
Nothing wrong with the coaching. It’s the selections. Foley is adequate but merely a tradesman. At least he didn’t kick away valuable possession this time. His line kicks were dreadful and was the turning point when the All Blacks started to pick up their confidence.Dear ol’ Stephen Moore has had his day. Why on earth Will Genia was taken off in the second half is beyond me. His quick service was absolutely brilliant and was the only redeeming stand-out in the first half.Made two outstanding tackles that had it not been for him the margin would be even wider.
For goodness sakes SELECTIONS! SELECTIONS! SELECTIONS! Surely there is an abundance of talent around the place and not from NRL either.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:53pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:53pm
To be fair they did score about 30 points once he was off.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:59pm
Fin said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:59pm
That was my thoughts I reckon Cheika might start Nick next week.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Ro said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:10pm
And of course our World Best Coach gets mauled again. ABs eased off but that won’t happen again that’s for sure.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:23pm
Kiwijack said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:23pm
Your right the AB,s won’t allow that to happen again. Next week they will keep their foot down and not back off, could be very ugly.
August 19th 2017 @ 10:54pm
double agent said | August 19th 2017 @ 10:54pm
It was already very ugly.
August 19th 2017 @ 11:09pm
ols said | August 19th 2017 @ 11:09pm
Yeh… the world’s best coach.
Who last year focused on fitness and let the guys have four weeks without a game.
But this year he focused on fitness and gave the guys four weeks without a game.
It’s deja vu……all over again.