 

The Roar’s 2017 AFL All Australian team – as voted by you!

    The results are in! Yesterday we asked you to help pick The Roar’s 2017 All Australian team. We’ve added up the votes, and put the team together.

    The Roar’s 2017 All Australian team
    B: Jeremy Howe, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
    HB: Sam Docherty, Michael Hurley, Elliot Yeo
    C: Josh Kelly, Tom Mitchell, Zach Merrett
    HF: Lance Franklin, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko
    F: Robbie Gray, Josh J Kennedy, Eddie Betts
    Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield, Dustin Martin
    Int: Rory Sloane, Josh P Kennedy, Matt Crouch, Toby Greene

    Alex Rance, Michael Hurley, Sam Docherty and Rory Laird all look like locks in the backline, but the other positions are up for grabs.

    Patrick Dangerfield, Dustin Martin, Tom Mitchell and Josh Kelly were the first four midfielders picked by quite a distance, and could all finish in the top five of the Brownlow.

    Lance Franklin, Josh J Kennedy, Dayne Zorko and Robbie Gray were the most voted for in the forward line. Eddie Betts beat out Toby Greene for the forward pocket, but Greene was able to find a spot on the bench.

    Paddy Ryder ultimately finished a few steps ahead of ruck rivals Matthew Kreuzer and Sam Jacobs.

    The ‘most unlucky’ award would have to go to Jeremy McGovern, who had the most votes of any player not to make the final cut.

    The less prestigious ‘least votes’ award goes to Sebastian Ross, narrowly taking that gong over Jeff Garlett and Tom Jonas.

    Only players named in the AFL’s squad of 40 were eligible, but some of those written in by our voters included Clayton Oliver, Brodie Grundy, Dane Rampe, Heath Grundy and Orazio Fantasia.

    Club by club
    Adelaide Crows – Eddie Betts, Matt Crouch, Rory Laird, Rory Sloane (4).
    Brisbane Lions – Dayne Zorko (1).
    Carlton Blues – Sam Docherty (1).
    Collingwood Magpies – Jeremy Howe (1).
    Essendon Bombers – Joe Daniher, Michael Hurley, Zach Merrett (3).
    Fremantle Dockers – None.
    Geelong Cats – Patrick Dangerfield (1).
    Gold Coast Suns – None.
    GWS Giants – Toby Greene, Josh Kelly (2).
    Hawthorn Hawks – Tom Mitchell (1).
    Melbourne Demons – None.
    North Melbourne Kangaroos – None.
    Port Adelaide Power – Robbie Gray, Paddy Ryder (2).
    Richmond Tigers – Dustin Martin, Alex Rance (2).
    St Kilda Saints – None.
    Sydney Swans – Lance Franklin, Josh P Kennedy (2).
    West Coast Eagles – Josh J Kennedy, Elliot Yeo (2).
    Western Bulldogs – None.

    I’ve put together my own personal team as well.

    Josh Elliott 2017 All Australian team
    B: Dane Rampe, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
    HB: Sam Docherty, Michael Hurley, Michael Hibberd
    C: Josh Kelly, Josh P Kennedy (C), Tom Scully
    HF: Lance Franklin, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko
    F: Robbie Gray, Josh J Kennedy, Toby Greene
    Fol: Paddy Ryder, Patrick Dangerfield (VC), Dustin Martin
    Int: Tom Mitchell, Rory Sloane, Zach Merrett, Elliot Yeo

    Third tall defender is a hard spot to pick this year. I’m a big fan of Josh Barnstable’s David Astbury pick, but I have – perhaps somewhat controversially, as he only played 15 games – gone outside the squad of 40 to pick Dane Rampe.

    Michael Hibberd makes the cut and to be honest I’m surprised he didn’t make the voter team – I suspect he will be in the official one tonight, despite the fact that he too missed a handful of games.

    I like to have a genuine winger in the team and that led me to pick Tom Scully for the second year running. Personally I find this much more balanced and realistic than a Matt Crouch-type.

    The forward line is fairly straightforward, with the only tough call being between Greene and Betts. I narrowly went Greene, but wouldn’t begrudge anyone who disagrees.

    Most unlucky would have to be my boy Benny Brown, who’s had a top-notch year, worthy of All Australian selection. Unfortunately, so have three other key forwards and I narrowly gave the nod to Joe Daniher as he offers a little more impact up the ground.

    Club by club
    Adelaide Crows – Rory Laird, Rory Sloane (2).
    Brisbane Lions – Dayne Zorko (1).
    Carlton Blues – Sam Docherty (1).
    Collingwood Magpies – None.
    Essendon Bombers – Joe Daniher, Michael Hurley, Zach Merrett (3).
    Fremantle Dockers – None.
    Geelong Cats – Patrick Dangerfield (1).
    Gold Coast Suns – None.
    GWS Giants – Toby Greene, Josh Kelly, Tom Scully (3).
    Hawthorn Hawks – Tom Mitchell (1).
    Melbourne Demons – Michael Hibberd (1).
    North Melbourne Kangaroos – None.
    Port Adelaide Power – Robbie Gray, Paddy Ryder (2).
    Richmond Tigers – Dustin Martin, Alex Rance (2).
    St Kilda Saints – None.
    Sydney Swans – Lance Franklin, Josh P Kennedy, Dane Rampe (3).
    West Coast Eagles – Josh J Kennedy, Elliot Yeo (2).
    Western Bulldogs – None.

