Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants start time: When do the AFL finals start? Date, venue, squads, key information

The AFL Finals get underway on tonight with the first qualifying final between the Adelaide Crows and Greater Western Sydney Giants at the Adelaide Oval. The first bounce is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST).

The Crows have had a fantastic season, ending it by taking out the minor premiership. It means they not only have the all-important double chance in the finals, but won’t have to leave their home at the Adelaide Oval for the next two games they play.

Standing in their way in the qualifying finals will be the Greater Western Sydney Giants. The club based in south west Sydney came into the season as premiership favourites, but haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

The Giants finished in fourth spot, but given the injury crisis which seemed to follow them around throughout the season, it may not have been the worst result. They still have the crucial double chance and get their match out of the way early in the week, allowing for plenty of recovery time should they fall to the minor premiers.

Key Game Information: First bounce: 7:50pm (AEST) – 7:20pm (local)

Venue: Adelaide Oval

TV: Live, Fox Footy, Seven Network

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, Foxtel app and AFL Live Pass

Betting: Crows $1.50, Giants $2.60

Overall record: Played 8, Adelaide 7, Giants 1

Last meeting: Round 1, 2017 – Adelaide 22.15 147 defeat Giants 14.7 91 at Adelaide Oval

Last five: Crows 4, Giants 1

* Odds correct at 5pm (AEST), Wednesday September 6

Squads

Adelaide Crows

IN: Daniel Talia, Taylor Walker, Hugh Greenwood

OUT: Wayne Milera (Omitted), Rory Sloane (Illness), Alex Keath (Omitted)

B: Rory Laird, Daniel Talia, Luke Brown

HB: Jake Kelly, Kyle Hartigan, David Mackay

C: Brodie Smith, Brad Crouch, Rory Atkins

HF: Tom Lynch, Taylor Walker, Charlie Cameron

F: Eddie Betts, Josh Jenkins, Mitch McGovern

FOL: Sam Jacobs, Richard Douglas, Matt Crouch

I/C: Riley Knight, Jake Lever, Hugh Greenwood, Paul Seedsman

EMG: Scott Thompson, Andy Otten, Wayne Milera

GWS Giants

IN: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg

OUT: Devon Smith (Knee), Steve Johnson (Omitted)

B: Adam Tomlinson, Phil Davis, Heath Shaw

HB: Nathan Wilson, Aidan Corr, Brett Deledio

C: Lachie Whitfield, Callan Ward, Tom Scully

HF: Josh Kelly, Jeremy Cameron, Rory Lobb

F: Toby Greene, Jonathon Patton, Matt de Boer

FOL: Shane Mumford, Stephen Coniglio, Jacob Hopper

I/C: Nick Haynes, Harrison Himmelberg, Zac Williams, Dylan Shiel

EMG: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson, Harry Perryman

Broadcast Information

There will be two options to watch the match. The first of those will be on free-to-air TV through the Seven Network.

For this, you will need to check local guides to confirm which channel the match will be broadcast on. In some states, it may be on 7Mate or 7TWO, while in others it will be broadcast on the Channel 7.

You can also watch the match on Foxtel with Fox Footy. This can be found on Channel 504 and is a national broadcast. Their coverage will start from 7pm (AEST).

To watch the match online, there will also be two options. The first of those will be through the AFL Live Pass subsciption, which is a paid subscription service run by the AFL. It allows you to stream every game of the AFL season, including finals.

If you want to stream on Foxtel, you can do so using either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app. Both apps allow you to stream Foxtel channels. Now is a service used if you want to stream Foxtel channels without a TV subscription, while the Foxtel app is included in your TV service.

Don’t forget, The Roar will be live blogging each AFL final and we will also have match moments and highlights for each game.