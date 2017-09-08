NFL live stream: How to watch the 2017-18 NFL season in Australia

The highly anticipated 2017-18 NFL season gets underway on Friday, September 8 (AEST) (Thursday, September 7). This is The Roar’s complete guide on how to watch every match so that you won’t miss a moment.

Reigning champions the New England Patriots will have the honour of hosting the first game in 2017-18, when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

While that game kicks off at 10:30am (AEST) on Friday morning, there are generally 16 games per week across a 17-week regular season, followed by the playoffs. They culminate in the Super Bowl, which is set to be played on Sunday, February 4 – Monday, February 5 (AEST) at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

There are 16 matches played in every round, with 32 teams making up the competition. Generally, most matches are played on a Sunday afternoon in the USA, making it Monday morning here in Australia.

On top of that, a Thursday night match (Friday morning AEST) and Monday night (Tuesday morning AEST) are played in each round.

How to watch matches on TV in Australia

Two channels share broadcasting responsibilities for the NFL in Australia, although this still won’t go close to showing every match of the season.

ESPN, a Foxtel Sports channel, are the primary broadcaster. They will carry up to three matches per week, and will generally broadcast across three days – being Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Network Seven will generally carry the same games as ESPN, broadcast on 7Mate, which can be found on station No.73.

How to live stream matches online in Australia

The best way to stream every match of the NFL live in Australia is by using the NFL Game Pass. This allows you to not only live stream all 256 games throughout the season, but to also replay matches on demand and watch extra content. It also gives you access to the NFL’s 24/7 network.

The price is a little steep, coming in at $279.99 for the season. This can be paid as a one-off sum, or in three instalments. There is also a free trial for new customers.

For those matches being broadcast on ESPN, you’ll be able to use Foxtel’s streaming services, either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app to stream matches.

The Foxtel app is best to use if you already have a valid TV subscription, while Now is a separate streaming service offered by Foxtel.

For those matches being broadcast on Channel Seven, The Roar has been unable to confirm if they are able to be streamed on their Plus7 application, which is accessible on mobile, tablet and desktop.