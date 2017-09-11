Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson: US Open men’s final live scores, blog

Rafael Nadal will look to win a second grand slam for the year when he takes on big-serving South African Kevin Anderson in the final of the US Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6am (AEST).

The new world No.1 has enjoyed a phenomenal 2017 season and will look to cap it off in the final at Flushing Meadows.

After losing the Australian Open final and winning at Roland Garros he is playing his third grand slam final of the year. Nadal though, hasn’t won a hard court major since he took out the final grand slam of the year in 2013. In that regard, it’s been a long time between drinks and Kevin Anderson won’t be a pushover.

In what is possibly career-best form, Anderson has made it out of the bottom half of the draw to his first grand slam final. The South African has benefited from a strange turn of events with seeds pulling out and losing, but he has dominated everyone in his way en route to the final.

Anderson has served over 100 aces for the tournament, and has had to play high-quality tennis over the last three rounds.

He went through the first three rounds without much fuss, but has taken four sets to get over his last three opponents, Paolo Lorenzi, Sam Querrey and Pablo Carreno Busta.

The win against Querrey was particularly impressive, while he had to come back from a set down against Carreno Busta. The way he was able to remain composed and serve his way out of trouble was impressive to watch, and leaves him in good stead ahead of the biggest match of his career to date.

Nadal, on the other hand has breezed through the tournament on the scoreboard at least, but there are underlying problems with the world No.1.

He dropped a set in both the second and third rounds against Taro Daniel and Leonardo Mayer. He appeared to be struggling to stay consistent, but then had a pair of straight-set victories to get back on track.

The world No.1 didn’t start well against Juan Martin Del Potro either, dropping the first set. The second, third and fourth set were dominant though, but alot of that was the Argentinian’s serve going off the boil.

Given Anderson’s serve is one of the fastest on tour, it leaves lingering questions over Nadal ahead of the final.

Anderson must get a fast start and stay consistent. If he does that, then he gives himself a chance.

Prediction

As good as Anderson’s serve is, and despite the minor problems Nadal has had throughout the tournament, it’s hard to see Anderson holding a level which will beat Nadal in a grand slam final. You know he will make it physical, defend well and bide his time.

Nadal in four sets

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 US Open final from 6am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.