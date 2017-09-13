NFL: Five standout players from Week 1

Week one has been run and won. Pre-season is done and we are now playing for keeps.

We had a mixed bag over the weekend, some absolute cracking plays and some not so. A catch from Cowboy Cole Beasley that has to be seen to be believed, all the way down to the poor offensive performance from Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a look at five players who stood out in week one.

Kareem Hunt

The rookie running back from Toledo couldn’t have had a worse start to his career with a fumble on his first run, giving the ball up to the Patriots. It only got better from there. Hunt racked up 17 carries for 148-yards with three touchdowns in the Chiefs win over the Super Bowl champions.

The pick of them all was a 78-yard touchdown catch. A total of 239 scrimmage yards were the most by a player on NFL debut since the 1970 merger. He will look to continue this good form when the Chiefs play the Eagles in Week 2.

DeShone Kizer

The Cleveland Browns have been a basket case for as long as I can remember. But they finally have something to look forward to on a Monday AEST. Rookie Kizer, also from Toledo, was ambushed by his own poor offensive line, resulting in seven sacks.

These numbers aren’t reflective of his performance, but by those of the men in front of him. He completed 20/30 passes for 222 yards for one intercept. He rushed for a touchdown of his own early in the match and threw a slant to Corey Coleman to get his team within three late in the game.

He is a young kid with a good head on his shoulder, he will continue to grow and improve on his debut game.

Alex Smith

In the opening game of the season, we saw a masterclass from veteran Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. He completed 28/35 for a massive 368 yards, four touchdowns and no intercepts against the super bowl champion New England Patriots.

He connected with eight different catches during the game, including two huge 70-yard plays. With rookie Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings for his chance at NFL stardom, Smith was at his brilliant best. Keeping him at bay for a little longer.

Minnesota Vikings Wide receiver duo – Stephen Diggs and Adam Thielen

Diggs and Thielen were sensational today. Diggs caught seven of eight targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns, continuing his good run of form in early season games.

Thielen was rewarded with a three-year contract in the offseason and this proved why. Catching nine from ten passes for a game-high 157 yards.

These two will be a force in 2017.

Leonard Fournette

Fournette began his NFL career where he left off in college with LSU. Ball in hand, running forward. His 26 carriers for 100 yards and a touchdown, makes him the only RB in Jaguars history to rack up 100 yards on debut. He is a threat every time he touches the ball.

He is a big kid, steps well and is hard to stop. He was instrumental in his teams opening round win over the Texans 29-7.