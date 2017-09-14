Syria’s ‘home’ venue for WC qualifier against Socceroos finally confirmed

The Socceroos will head to Malaysia after all for the away leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff next month against Syria.

Football Federation Australia has confirmed the clash will be held at the Hang Jebat Stadium on October 5 in Malacca, with the return match to be played on October 10 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

It follows a week of uncertainty after attempts by the Syrian football federation to have it staged in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates, with the Asian Football Confederation eventually intervening to lock in a venue.

War-ravaged Syria have not played a match on home soil since 2010, holding all of their third-round Asian qualifiers in Malaysia.

Three of those games were played at Hang Jebat Stadium, with the Qasioun Eagles notching wins over Uzbekistan and Qatar and a draw with China.

Coach Ange Postecoglou and his players can expect warm, humid conditions in Malacca, situated in Malaysia’s south, with average temperatures in the region hovering around 27 degrees in October and the possibility of monsoonal rain as the country comes into its wet season.

The winner of the playoff will face the fourth-placed team from North and Central America in another two-legged encounter in November for a spot at Russia 2018.