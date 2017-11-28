The danger of a privatised basketball world championship

The 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers have started this weekend. 32 teams from Europe and 16 teams from Asia-Pacific, Americas and Africa each have played the first of five two-game international windows.

Like FIFA’s qualification system, this new format will allow all teams to host home games regularly, which didn’t happen before and brings marketing and economic benefits to them.

The NBA and Euroleague have refused to add international bye weeks to their seasons, as they are unconcerned about any national teams. FIBA is adamant with the plan, despite not having ensured to have the best players available to play for their countries.

Conflicts between FIBA and professional clubs aren’t new at all and will seemingly continue for several years.

We could discuss forever whether it’s better for FIBA to have games regularly in all countries with second-tier players, sporadic games with top players or how should FIBA negotiate with professional clubs.

However, I’m concerned about a major risk that seems not to have been discussed publicly: the possibility that the NBA and Euroleague decide to create their own world championship.

If that sounds strange to you, there are notable examples in other major sports.

The Ice Hockey World Championship originally didn’t allow professional players to participate until the ban was lifted in 1976. The same year, the NHL launched the Canada Cup, a six-team invitational tournament. Further editions were played in 1981, 1984, 1987 and 1991, again with no qualifiers.

In 1996, the tournament was replaced by the World Cup of Hockey, this time with eight teams. It was played again in 2004 and 2016, with the next edition scheduled for 2020.

Similarly, the Baseball World Cup allowed professional players in 1998, but Major League Baseball refused to let their players join their national teams. In 2006, the MLB launched the World Baseball Classic with 16 teams invited, featuring MLS and NPB players. Since the 2013 edition, the tournament has four spots for qualifying teams.

Sports fans sometimes complain about corruption in international federations at organising competitions. However, it would be even worse to have a privatised world championship. The owners would have the power to decide who can play and who gets revenue, with no regard to the hundreds of countries involved in the sport.

I’m afraid that the NBA and Euroleague could decide to copy the NHL and MLB by launching their own world championship. They could invite the United States, Canada, a dozen European teams, and a few additional key markets.

They may decide not to invite Argentina or Puerto Rico, put a combined African team or invite Japan instead of the Philippines.

The NBA and Euroleague have made controversial actions in the past, and this wouldn’t surprise me. If FIBA wants to prevent this risk, playing hard may not be the best option.