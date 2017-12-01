Australian tennis requires a massive culture change

From the euphoric rise of the likes of Ash Barty and Daria Gavrilova to the controversy and on-court shenanigans of Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic, Australian tennis has struggled to capture the public’s attention and no longer dominates the headlines like it did in the past.

Tennis in Australia can return to the dizzying heights it endured during the success of such players as Rod Laver, Margaret Court and Lleyton Hewitt but requires a massive culture change among the professional men’s and women’s players currently competing on the ATP and WTA Tours.

It’s a simple solution which could help restore the integrity of Australian tennis and deliver on-court results that may finally see the likes of Nick Kyrgios fulfil their potential. Tennis may be an individual sport but there is no doubting the incredible support which a team atmosphere can provide.

We have seen in recent times Nick Kyrgios openly state that he detests individual tournaments and that his favourite events on the ATP calendar are the Hopman Cup and Davis Cup which emphasise national pride and camaraderie. Earlier this week, Ash Barty took out the John Newcombe Medal, crediting her success to doubles partner Casey Dellacqua after a year out from tennis.

Tennis Australia should begin pushing to unite their players under one flag and establish a strong support team that will exist to provide support for elite Australian tennis players at major tournaments and also mentor young players coming through the ranks.

Davis Cup and Fed Cup captains Lleyton Hewitt and Alicia Molik as well as Australian tennis coach Josh Eagle could help to lead the movement encouraging past players such as Wally Masur, Pat Rafter and Rennae Stubbs to also become involved.

Imagine how much better a player like Nick Kyrgios could perform if he knew that he had a strong support group of friends and fellow countrymen around him, guiding him along at a major tournament. Furthermore, young players such as Lizette Cabrera and Alex De Minaur would receive valuable guidance to help them develop as athletes.

This culture change would also provide a massive boost to Australia’s national teams in the Davis Cup, Fed Cup and Hopman Cup. Hewitt and Molik would be able to keep a watchful eye over some of their best talent while players would gain stronger bonds from helping to support each other in a team-oriented environment.

A united team under the green and gold could be just what Australian tennis needs to break the 14-year Davis Cup drought and even longer 43-year Fed Cup hoodoo.

Obviously not every Australian tennis player is going to be at the same tournament at the same time making ‘Team Australia’ logistically impossible year-round however, if for example the likes of Ash Barty, Daria Gavrilova and Nick Kyrgios were all in say Cincinnati, they could provide a loose collective support group for each other while Alex De Minaur, Andrew Whittington and Lizette Cabrera could come together in China.

‘Team Australia’ would mainly form for major tennis tournaments such as grand slams, ATP Masters, WTA Premier or other competitions with a large Australian presence.

The benefits would not only be seen on the court as ‘Team Australia’ could also help to promote tennis to the Australian public and market our finest tennis players.

If Tennis Australia can unite our country under one banner and draw the likes of Kyrgios, Gavrilova and Barty to Brisbane and Sydney, Australians will get a chance to see our best tennis talent on our own shores.

It could also provide commercial benefit as sponsorships could be pooled together and marketing through the form of ‘Team Australia’ merchandise may be released if such an idea is formalised and becomes popular.

Imagine if Nick Kyrgios was playing in the second week of a grand slam tournament with his compatriots in the likes of Daria Gavrilova, Jordan Thompson, Sam Groth, John Peers, John Millman, Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua all cheering him on from the stands.

There may only be one player allowed on the court but Australian tennis could benefit from adopting a team culture.

If Australia wants to taste success at grand slams or team events, we must stand united as a tennis nation, not divided.