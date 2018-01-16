The 2019 cricket World Cup is England’s to lose

On Sunday, England chased down Australia’s 308 at the MCG, on the back of blistering knock from Jason Roy and solid support from English Test skipper Joe Root, who contributed 91*, while Moeen Ali hit the winning runs.

Roy and Johny Bairstow accumulated 57 runs in first five overs. After the loss of Bairstow, Root and Roy steadied the ship, keeping the run rate above six.

They managed to put bad balls away instead of getting bogged down or going into their shell, like the former England ODI teams.

It was similar to the approach they adopted when they eliminated Australia during the Champions Trophy, when Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan came out all guns blazing despite being three wickets down for 41.

England plus Stokes look unbeatable on paper and with the next World Cup at home, team management has been focussed on white-ball cricket the last two years.

New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the West Indies were beaten home and away. India and South Africa were given a tough fight in their own backyard.

Australia is inconsistent in their batting department, so look unlikely to defend the crown, although India is a strong contender under aggressive Virat Kohli.

With much more emphasis on fitness, India’s fielding is on par with top teams, while their bowling looks in great shape. In the batting department, the aggressive duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are followed by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

South Africa are always special, but somehow always find a way to lose in knockout games.

New Zealand seem to have some time to go before they fully flourish – probably after 2019. But at ICC tournaments they are always dark horses.

India and England are the best ODI Team in the world and favourites to be finalists for next year’s mega event. But with home advantage, England hold the aces.

What’s more, England’s attacking approach to cricket is what’s needed to take away the nerve factor in finals.

Going by present performances, the 2019 World Cup is England’s to lose.