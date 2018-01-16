Why Bernard Tomic is definitely not counting his millions

Bernard Tomic has once again proven why he is one of the most polarising figures in tennis, after making controversial remarks following his failure to qualify for the 2018 Australian Open.
Tomic was pressed by journalists following his failure to qualify, and his sarcastic response was unfortunately unsurprising.Tomic responded to the media present by quipping, “I just count my money, that’s all I do. I count my millions.”
These remarks represent the lack of maturity of a man who has wasted his potential to this point. He sarcastically wished reporters luck by telling them to “go make $13-14 million.”
One look at the ATP World Tour website will show you that he’s earnt $5.2 million ($6.6 million AUD) in combined singles and doubles career earnings. He may have reached 13-14 million dollars with sponsorships over the years, but now he is currently without a racquet sponsor, with his sole endorsement being Nike.
Tomic’s annual tennis earnings average out to $500, 000. He hasn’t won a Singles title since 2015, so the likelihood is that the past few years have been lean in terms of earning potential.
By missing the Australian Open, he won’t be adding to those millions anytime soon.
The Australian Open marks the first Grand Slam Tomic has missed in seven years, continuing his fall from grace in the sport.
Just two years ago, Tomic reached a career-high ranking of Number 17 in the world. He now sits at 143rd.
In 2010, the United States Tennis Association estimated the annual average costs for a highly professional tennis player to be $143,000 ($179, 494 AUD) when you factor in travel, coaching and accommodation costs.
Consider those costs over the course of Tomic’s ten-year career, and that sum comes to nearly $1.8 million AUD.
With such costs, it is believed that only the 164 highest-ranked men’s players would’ve broken even. Tomic is dangerously close to dropping out of that threshold.
Former world number 1 tennis player Andy Roddick perhaps put it best in response to Tomic’s arrogant claims, tweeting: “Maybe stop for a second and think of the millions you’ve left on the table.”
Australian tennis great John Newcombe has also warned Tomic in the past that the money can dry up quickly.
Newcombe stated that opportunities to earn big prize money will diminish as his ranking decreases. Entry to bigger tournaments will be harder to come by, and with a lack of money from sponsorships, Tomic could find himself in trouble financially pretty quickly.
Tomic is of the belief that he will play another ten years and then never have to work again. If Newcombe’s comments are anything to go by, there’s a strong chance that Tomic’s millions will evaporate before then.
Simply put, Tomic’s comments are yet another chapter in the narrative of his quickly-fading career.
At the age of 25, there is still plenty of time for him to turn it around. The sad part about that is that it feels as if we have been holding those same hopes for five years now.
With each year brings fresh disappointment, and the time Tomic has left to establish himself as a tennis great is passing quickly.
Tomic once declared he had “the heart of Lleyton Hewitt”. Within four years of turning pro, Hewitt won two Grand Slams and reached the World Number 1 ranking. Within ten years he had won 27 titles. Tomic sits at three.
There was a period of time where Australia placed all of its men’s tennis hopes into Tomic.
Since then, Nick Kyrgios has far surpassed Tomic, although his career has been plagued by his own antics. With 18-year-old Alex De Minaur recently passing Tomic on the world rankings, it is imperative that Tomic spends less time counting his millions, and more time playing tennis.
He may not care now, but Tomic will find it increasingly hard to continue playing tennis at a high level with his current attitude. If the millions dry out, that’s when he’ll care. By then, it may be too late for him.
He can add that to a list of professional woes which seem as long as his slide down the rankings.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:21pm
michael barton said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
While not wishing to deny Tomic’s obvious immaturity in the way that he responds at press conferences, it should be said that the vast majority of us simply don’t know what his financial position is. Despite his own comments of playing for another 10 years and then never having to work again, for all we know he could have invested his (mainly past) earnings wisely, thereby already setting himself up for life. Unlikely as this may seem, I only wish to stress that commenting on Tomic’s financial position without knowing whether this is the case or not is either silly, or more likely, moralistically paternalistic.
Yes, sums can be done about his present earnings and costs, and this can be extrapolated to show that in his current form he definitely will not be making millions in the future, but I cannot help getting the sense that many people delight in predicting financial failure for Tomic, as if his immaturity in personal manner must somehow be deservedly translated into financial failure as well. These two things are not necessarily linked.
Whatever I may think of Tomic’s personality, if he is indeed ‘counting his millions’, then good luck (and good management) to him!
January 16th 2018 @ 1:18pm
Harvey Wilson said | January 16th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
Not that we didnt know he was a tosser already. I wouldnt have thought he could count.
It annoys me to see someone just pissing their talent away. He could be great if he grew up. The elements are there to be a good player. He got this far, why not continue? Sports greats only have limited earning potential, so make the most of the 10-15 years you have.
I used to bowl and I was an above average player, but never good enough to take on the world. I wish i had the talent to do so and if i had, i wouldn’t act like a petulant idiot and would actually try my best.
January 16th 2018 @ 2:43pm
KingCowboy said | January 16th 2018 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
I just don’t get why people actually care. Has he ever hurt you or your family? It’s not like he is part of a team that you support.
January 16th 2018 @ 3:59pm
ojp said | January 16th 2018 @ 3:59pm | ! Report
I totally agree in terms of not caring KC; although I wonder if Tomic is not part of ‘team Australia?’ and thats why some folks get so riled up ?
January 16th 2018 @ 2:48pm
Adsa said | January 16th 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
I would think that Nike would not be real keen to continue sponsoring him if keeps making poor statements and his attitude only serves to alienate fans.
January 16th 2018 @ 4:09pm
JamesH said | January 16th 2018 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
‘Polarising’ implies that some people actually like him.
Nick Kyrgios is polarising. Tomic is just a tool.