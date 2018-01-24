Scans for Nadal after Australian Open retirement

Rafael Nadal will undergo scans to determine the exact nature and severity of the leg muscle injury that forced him to retire from his Australian Open quarter-final clash against Marin Cilic.
Nadal received treatment in the fourth set before he succumbed down a break in the fifth set with Cilic leading 3-6 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 6-2 2-0 on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night.
Nadal called for the trainer for the first time down 1-4 in the fourth set and received treatment high on his right leg by the side of the court.
He received further attention after he lost the fourth set and shook Cilic’s hand after he lost his first service game of the final set.
“It’s not my hip, but I can’t tell you exactly the muscle,” a despondent Nadal told reporters after he limped slowly into his post-match press conference in obvious discomfort.
“It’s high on the leg.
“We’ll communicate what’s going on after I have an MRI (on Wednesday).”
The Spaniard said he first felt that the muscle was “a little bit tired” in the third set then felt something happen when he played a drop shot in the fourth.
Nadal withdrew from tournaments at the end of last season due to an ongoing knee injury that also forced him out of this year’s Brisbane International.
Players of the calibre of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic have also struggled with injuries over the past 12 months.
“Somebody who is running the tour should think a little bit about what’s going on,” Nadal said.
“Too many people are getting injured.
“I don’t know if they have to think a little bit about the health of the players. Not for now that we are playing, but there is life after tennis.
“I don’t know if we keep playing on these very, very hard surfaces what’s going to happen in the future with our lives.”
Nadal has retired once before at the Australian Open, in 2010, when he was trailing Andy Murray in a quarter-final.
January 24th 2018 @ 3:55pm
Michaelj said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:55pm
They could bring back grass courts to soften the surface. Few injuries occur at Wimbeldon.
January 24th 2018 @ 4:37pm
Fionn said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:37pm
That’s what I think is the best idea, Michaelj.
The other thing I would do is go for more softer hard court surfaces. There are 100 ways to do a hard court and rebound ace is one of the hardest (and it plays similar to the US surface). Given the upkeep costs of grass the Aussie Open could transition to a super fast and spongier/softer hard court surface rather than the medium speed and very hard surface we have now.
Nadal complains about hard courts every couple of months, but what irks me is that he doesn’t want more grass or softer hard, what he wants is for more clay events. There are already too many clay events and it is way too over-emphasised relative to grass. I love playing on clay but it is an absolute nightmare when it comes to watching tennis—every player plays the same way, grinding with heavy topspin from 2-3m behind the baseline. There is no variation in tactics or strategy.
Unfortunately for Nadal he is no longer 21—he is into the age that lots of players start retiring. He will have to start managing his schedule better if he wants to prolong his career, especially given his grinding style of play. Someone like Fed transitioned to a more aggressive game in order to extend his career. It has worked.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:02pm
Mark said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:02pm
The Australian Open changed its surface from Rebound Ace to Plexicushion in 2008 – 10 years ago. One of the reasons for the change was that Plexicushion is easier on the players’ bodies than Rebound Ace.
Grass costs far too much to maintain, and in the heat of a Melbourne summer maintaining a playable surface for a 2 week event would be a big challenge. There were good reasons why the change to hard court was made in 1988, not least that the Flinders (now Melbourne) Park complex could be used for concerts, basketball, netball etc with a hard court surface and that was not possible with grass courts. In any event they are not changing back to grass but they may change away from Plexicushion if a better option is found. Nadal’s injury last night wasn’t caused by the surface. Some of his other injuries over the years have been caused or exacerbated by the constant pounding of his legs on hard courts, but hard court tennis has been part of tennis since the 1970s and that also won’t change.
I don’t think you have actually watched or played much clay court tennis if you think there is no variation in tactics or strategy involved. For one thing, you see far more drop shots on clay than on hard courts (the ball bounces too high on hard courts for anything but a great drop shot to be successful). There are lots of baseline rallies on clay but there are just as many on hard courts.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:16pm
Michaelj said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:16pm
Roland Garos clay is superior to rebound ace. Even ant-bed is better than rebound ace, if grass is not practicable.