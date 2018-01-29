The graceful defiance of Roger Federer

Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic in five rollercoaster sets Sunday night, adding a sixth Australian Open and 20th major title overall.

A nervous affair – for both players at times – was overshadowed by the stirring post-match ceremony. Greatness recognised greatness as Rod Laver focused his phone on an emotional Federer with the trophy.

The moment captured the essence of sport beautifully, revealing the humility and passion Laver and Federer have for the game, and for one another.

Of course the match had it’s share of great tennis. A particular flick forehand from Federer in the fourth set had spectators and commentators in awe, and Cilic showed incredible resilience to fight back time and again throughout. But the fifth set blowout was a stark reminder that what lurked in the game post Federer – post Big Four, in fact – may be leaner pickings.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Stan Wawrinka have all been rocked with injuries these past twelve months, on the cusp of their thirties and looking to Federer for twilight inspiration I’m sure. Excelling into your mid-thirties is a string few can add to their bow; the feet start to falter, the body scrapes instead of slides, the ambition wanes in the face of fearless youth.

It is a familiar script every athlete knows will come, and the tactic of many is to go hammer-and-tong until it happens, knowing full well you can’t win with anything less. Unless you are Fed.

Jim Courier, a four time grand slam champion (twice at the Australian Open) and commentator, remarked after the match that Federer’s longevity was partly due to the nature of his workload. Even as a young player, Federer took deliberate breaks from the game and managed his schedule with the kind of foresight one might need if they planned on dominating the game into their late thirties.

His practice sessions seem lackadaisical, and to an extent they are; Federer has not put in the same effort as someone like Rafael Nadal. Instead he backs his talent, and knows that if he is healthy, no matter how hard someone else has worked, his gifted hands will prevail.

It’s just another way Federer cements greatness. He has the forehand, the serve, the flick backhands and backspinning drop shots. He has the ballet feet and blasé demeanour after holding in under a minute.

Novak Djokovic has the return of serve but Roger Federer has the ‘return’ – every slam he’s back with a chance to win, year after year after year. He was on the scene dominating before he had even heard of a Djokovic, Nadal, or Murray, and on top of going toe-to-toe with them over the last ten years, his other tactic is to simply outlast them, play longer. Will they all retire before Roger?

Even with his silky movement and short points, you still have to marvel at the man. He still slides around the court, flicking squash-like defensive forehands back. He still cranks the serve over 200 clicks, he still goes five sets without breaking a sweat.

Where is his horizon? It must be soon. And yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m writing the same story next year, such is the graceful defiance of Federer. No one is sick of watching him dance the full two weeks on the centre stage, and every year you get the feeling more and more fans clamour to the grounds thinking ‘this will be his last one, and I’ll be here for it,’ and yet, here we are.

Federer tweeted two characters after his victory. 20. It was all that was needed because the world knows. He is in that breath with the likes of Ali and Jordan.

He will be back next year, and he will be in the mix to win it again. We know this because he is Roger Federer.