Roger Federer: Tennis’ best story ever

Has anyone ever been as valuable to their game as Roger Federer is to tennis?

Some have come close. Others may be his equal. But more valuable? I doubt it.

His own story is a remarkable one. He is, after all, the most successful male tennis player of all time.

But perhaps even more significant is his role in the game’s story. The story of tennis is not short of characters. Throughout time, like many sports, it’s had it all.

But it’s latest chapter just might be its most important.

This is tennis’ most professional, commercial era. It’s an era of unparalleled competition from a range of sports and new competitions flooding the sports market around the world.

To elevate the game above others, the game itself, and those who play it, have never been more important.

Roger Federer is a marketer’s dream. He’s both successful and popular and has carried tournaments, all by himself, to dizzy heights on many occasions. And as such, make no mistake, the game and the many tournaments he plays, are barracking for him to go all the way.

There were claims throughout this year’s Australian Open from some tennis fans that Federer is favoured by tournament officials. While others were forced to battle in Melbourne’s scorching heat on the show courts scattered throughout Melbourne Park, Federer generally landed a cosy evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

This, they claim, is not fair.

It may not be fair, but it’s a commercial reality.

Dress it up how you want, but the reality is, fans come to Melbourne Park to see Federer play. Put simply, they’re more likely to attend and to watch if Federer’s in action. They’d rather see him play than just about anyone else.

They are captivated by his success and want him to reach the pointy end of the tournament. The longer he plays in the tournament, the more people are likely to engage with the game.

This benefits everyone. More fans through the gate and watching on TV makes the whole game more popular. This, in turn, attracts sponsors and broadcasters to the game, which ultimately increases the prize money on offer to all players.

As former world number one, Andy Roddick tweeted last week.

Let’s not pretend like this isn’t a business. The longer Roger is in an event, the more eyeballs are on screens, the more ad/sponsor money in etc ……. so yes, they will listen to what the stars have to say. It’s sensical https://t.co/3Nn4eeMjd5 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 18, 2018

In the commercial world, few sports can escape the on-field compromise incurred at the expense of the commercial realities of today.

Yet for all of that, the greatest asset a sport has is the game itself. And that’s where Federer is in a world of his own. Yes, he’s a winner, but more than that, the way he plays the game leaves tennis purists salivating in their seats.

That one handed backhand, the effortless racquet speed, the grace he glides across the court with. He’s a poet, an artist. He plays the game the way we imagine it was invented to be played.

Better still, he understand his place in the game. He knows about those who went before him to pave the path to the current game today. He’s no doubt felt the responsibility to take the game forward and you get the feeling he’s immensely satisfied that he’s been able to do so much for the game he undoubtedly loves.

And so for all of that, the tennis world love him. You only had to listen to the raucous cheers from the the Rod Laver Arena crowd last night.

Federer told Jim Courier after his Quarter Final victory against Tomas Berdych that he believes it’s important to appreciate the storytelling of sport, its characters and their stories.

Right now, he’s the main star of the best story tennis has ever seen. And better still, we get to watch it play out live.

I think he’s the best sports person in the world. In fact, I’d say that if you only ever remember one thing from Australia’s summer of tennis, then remember Roger Federer, because if you remember him, you’ll remember everything that’s good about the game.

Millions around the world agree and there’s no better endorsement for the game of tennis than that.