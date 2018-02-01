South Africa finally favourites to make home-made history

The upcoming Test series gives South Africa a chance to create history, by finally overcoming Australia on their home soil.

While they have won their last three tours of Australia, the Proteas have not won a Test series at home against the Aussies since their return to cricket in 1992.

In all likelihood, Proteas will go with the same track they had in the recently completed series against India.

Australia have a class bowling line-up, just like India. India collected 60 wickets across the series, with Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami troubling South African on a consistent basis.

However, the Proteas still managed to find a way to win the series.

As for Australia’s batting line-up, they have plenty to prove. The Marsh brothers just made comeback last series, Tim Paine is still inexperienced, while Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft were found wanting against swing and seam bowling in the Ashes.

In fact, in the last five years or so, the Aussies haven’t performed well on pitches where there is a little bit of seam movement.

Steve Smith makes his technique work for him but can be found wanting when the ball nips around a bit. Still, he has held the batting line-up together for the last two years.

South Africa will know that breaking the backbone of the batting line-up will open doorways for them to clinch the series. Hence they will prepare green tracks, like they had against India.

Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and No.1 ranked bowler Kagiso Rabada are all in red-hot form, and in Keshav Maharaj the Saffas have a spinner who can win a match on his own – just like Nathan Lyon.

What’s more, the home side do not need to play an all-rounder, as all three quicks are capable of wielding the willow.

If the Proteas do not drop catches like they did in the last Test against India, they could well create a bit of home-made history.