Superbowl LII Australian start time: When does the New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles start? Date, venue, broadcast information

The Superbowl is here for another year with Tom Brady set to lead the New England Patriots charge at another crown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota. The match is scheduled to get underway at 10:30am on Monday, February 5.

The match itself will be played at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Superbowl is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, pitting the winner’s of the National Football Conference (NFC) against the winners of the American Football Conference (AFC).

The Patriots won the Superbowl last year, coming from behind to beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime and with Brady and leading tight end Rob Gronkowski at the fore are heavy favourites to run away with another victory – it would be their third in four years.

Brady himself is aiming for an incredible fifth Superbowl MVP award, having won his fourth during the 2017 edition.

Key game information: Superbowl LII

Teams: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Monday, February 5 (Aus)

Kick-off: 10:30am (AEDT)

TV: Live, ESPN and 7Mate

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, 7

Betting: Patriots $1.50, Eagles $2.72

National anthem: Pink

Halftime entertainment: Justin Timberlake

Cost of a 30-second halftime ad: $5 million (USD)

Broadcast information

There will be two ways to watch the Superbowl in Australia. The first of those is through ESPN, who are only available on Foxtel. They will have rolling coverage all day from 2am (AEDT) to 5pm (AEDT).

The other way to watch the match will be through Channel Seven. They begin their coverage from 10am (AEDT), half an hour before the scheduled time for kick-off and finish at 4pm (AEDT).

If you are looking to stream the action, you’ll want to use Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App for ESPN’s coverage or Plus 7 for Channel Seven’s coverage.

The Roar will also be covering the match with a live blog and highlights.