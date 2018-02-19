It’s time for the FFA to step up – or stand aside

AFLX might be the most blatant act of colonisation since Australia was first settled, but football should get its own affairs in order before we point fingers.
Let’s call a spade a spade here – the AFL’s hybrid game is an obvious attempt to take over rectangular pitches and extend their season well into summer.
No one cares about this Mickey Mouse nonsense – least of all AFL fans – but if they set out to inconvenience the A-League, then mission accomplished.
This is an AFL, it’s worth remembering, that sent around a memo less than two weeks ago telling coaches what tactics to employ to ensure higher-scoring games in their women’s league.
So they don’t care about how they look, just as long as it looks good to them.
And they won’t have cared about how the Coopers Stadium surface looked on Saturday night either.
Nor, for that matter, do the South Australian government or Adelaide Venue Management Corporation.
And the total lack of respect shown to football is mirrored by many other state governments around the country.
Still waiting for Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to weigh in with her thoughts on what hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup could do for her state?
Or scouring Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni’s Twitter feed looking for his congratulatory tweets to Brisbane Roar for their successful W-League campaign?
Don’t hold your breath.
Mainstream politicians still view football as a foreign sport played by ethnic invaders, even if those same politicians hail from ethnic backgrounds themselves.
It’s why they always seek to ingratiate themselves with what they think is middle Australia, which to them is represented by a homegrown sport like Aussie rules.
And there’s only one sure-fire way to deal with politicians who have zero interest in listening to their constituents – vote them out.
Which is clearly not a concept Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy is familiar with.
Since being parachuted into power by his father Frank Lowy in November 2015, Lowy junior has accomplished for football… what, exactly?
On Friday, the FFA released a statement to say there will be two new A-League teams by the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Great! But didn’t they release the exact same statement 18 months ago?
What, then, have Lowy and David Gallop and Greg O’Rourke been doing in the interim?
Trying to hold on to their jobs is the short answer.
And this most recent announcement is the latest in a series of desperate attempts to hold on to power just long enough for FIFA to lose interest in Australia’s affairs, and placate just enough stakeholders to avert the threat of an independent A-League.
It’s as see-through as a wet t-shirt contest.
But – and this is a big but – football fans calling for the axe to fall should be careful of what they wish for.
Calling for anyone to lose their job is a nasty bit of business, even if it’s behaviour we see around the football world every day of the year.
And calling for the FFA to stand aside and let someone else take charge is fraught with danger as well.
What should we return to? The National Soccer League?
There’s got to be a middle ground – alert the politicians! – and it’s about time the various stakeholders in the game started working together to try and find it.
The product on the field is worth selling – Melbourne City’s 2-0 win over Sydney FC in the W-League grand final is proof, even if Jess Fishlock’s opener should have been disallowed for a foul on Sydney FC goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsloe – but right now the game’s powerbrokers are too busy squabbling instead.
And rivals like the AFL are only too happy to exploit the power vacuum left by football’s absent leaders.
If we want football to take the next step, we need someone to take charge.
FFA are the incumbents. They need to either step up, or stand aside.
The ffa should definitely step aside .
I’d be willing to the job, but I’m too likely to call a spade a shovel and don’t like brown nosing
let’s never have Football x ,
Let’s get the competition up to 14 teams
Lets toss the var off a cliff
Let’s have more goals like nabbout
That’s my adgenda , move aside mr gallop
If you were to read the AFL annual report (http://s.afl.com.au/staticfile/AFL%20Tenant/AFL/Files/Images/compressed_2016-AFL-Annual-Report%20(1).pdf)
You would see that a significant focus is placed on participation. Whilst Demetriou was in charge, a significant effort was placed into attendance figures and economic factors, simply because he bonus depended on it. McLachlans bonuses are set by the AFL commission and are focused very heavily on participation.
Why are they using rectangular pitches to grow the sport?
There are number of reasons.
1. There are a limited number of oval grounds across both Australia and the world to play football, hence the development of a game to play on the most common pitch type.
2. Cricket controls many of the oval grounds in Australia until football traditionally starts in March.
3. Trends within the global sports industry are towards short/fast versions of traditional games.
The AFL is looking after its own backyward first. If that effects the A-League so be it. But I can guarantee you, that the AFL is not simply developing a WHOLE new version of football simply to wreck the surface of the stadiums where they play.
Yes the AFL wants their sport to be played in summer, and yes they want to grow participation.
Ahmed
Great summary of the aflx, cheers for that .
What did you think of the A league and Andrew Nabbout goal ?
Yeah but that doesn’t support the victim narrative.
Guessing 173 comments for this code war inciting piece, particularly given it throws in a bit of “soccer persecution” for good measure.
I could have sworn I watched a cracking round of football
Agree.
Jets v WSW and Adel v CCM were good games. The W League GF was also good. At the moment, it is a best kept secret from the mainstream.
200+ and I’ll help nudge it along
The AFL will “takeover” – or you know, just rent, publicly available stadiums that governments and stadium managers are more than happy to rent them. You want exlusive use of a stadium? Buy the damn thing.
How do you become a guru on this site anyway?
Who would have thought that a paid employee of the AFL Media unit would post a comment on this topic (yeah I know, a totally inaccurate cheeky comment 😉 )
For a start, you take the time to log in and create a user profile. Then you start commenting, Then you write some articles. When you’ve done enough of that over a long enough period, there you go.
Thats it?
You’ll never make it as a guru…they don’t accept articles that talk about adoration of Nemesis or seek to divide the world into football and non football followers.
How about meaningless comments on the wrong tabs? You and wookie would be absolute legend status if that was the criteria
“Wrong tabs”…
Thanks for proving my point! You have actually got nothing else do you?
Wookie
While we are on the football tab , what did you think of Nabbout s goal for Newcastle?
Unfortunately for you, when the expert writers ignore the actual football, the comments do too.
it’s Matt h providing the common sense.
The article was involved far too much talk of non football.
Maybe he didn’t talk football because Sydney FC didn’t play, they are the only team that seam to matter .
MIke writes: “Great! But didn’t they release the exact same statement 18 months ago?”
In fact, there have been multiple statements about expansion over the years.
Exactly four years ago the SMH quoted Damian De Bohun saying that the A-League would expand by two teams for the 2017-18 season.
Then, when the new massive TV deal was announced, the FFA said it included a proviso for the expansion of the league by two clubs for the 2018-19 season.
And now we have another statement, to expand the league by two clubs for the 2019-20 season.
No shortage about expansion statements over the journey.
The league will eventually expand, of that I am certain. It’s a slow process, expansion, but Rome was not built in one day.
How were the ratings in Sydney for the X footy ?
One thing is for damned sure, we on the Football tab really definitely absolutely do not care what the AFL is doing.
We just worry about our own backyard and what we need to do to improve football.
AR
I’m glad you said we and have joined the collective love for football .
It’s obvious you have been converted after seeing the X footy on the weekend.
AR
Love your passion for the A league
The opening paragraph reminded me of this gem from the Late Show (Rob Sitch impersonating Imran Khan).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w31dUwTqa4
It’s funny, sometimes I wonder whether Mike Tuckerman’s entire online persona is one giant piss-take.
LOL, i wonder that about many who post here, including myself 🙂