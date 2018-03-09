AFL preview series – Greater Western Sydney Giants – 7th

GWS consolidated their position as one of the best sides in the comp last year, finishing in the top four again only to lose a preliminary final once more.
Yes, they had injuries throughout the season, but hit the finals with a clean bill of health and were found wanting against both Adelaide and Richmond by an even six goals each time.
Shane Mumford and Steve Johnson retired. Devon Smith and Nathan Wilson, the starting 18 half-forward and half-back respectively, were traded out on request.
Tendai Mzungu and Joel Patfull, who provided experienced depth, are no longer there. Matthew Kennedy, still up-and-coming, went to Carlton. No-one of note was brought in.
At the time, the feeling was the Giants may have peaked already and were about to come down the other side.
Was 2017 the end of an era, or can GWS find their way past preliminary final weekend and into the last Saturday in September?
B: Nick Haynes Aidan Corr Heath Shaw
HB: Adam Tomlinson Phil Davis Brett Deledio
C: Lachie Whitfield Callan Ward Tom Scully
HF: Toby Greene Jeremy Cameron Stephen Coniglio
F: Matt de Boer Jon Patton Tim Taranto
Foll: Rory Lobb Josh Kelly Dylan Shiel
Int: Matt Buntine Jacob Hopper Ryan Griffen Harrison Himmelberg
Em: Adam Kennedy Sam Reid Daniel Lloyd
The first thing to note is that Zac Williams has not been included in the team above, due to an Achilles injury that is expected to keep him out for most, if not all, of the season.
With the departure of Nathan Wilson to Fremantle, Williams was arguably the player they could least afford to lose. Only Essendon could rival GWS for slick movement from the back half last year, and now the Giants don’t have their two magicians.
Brett Deledio is an obvious fit for who can fill a running role, with Ryan Griffen another candidate. While not as quick as they used to be due to age and injuries of their own, their skills are still the most natural fit.
It was sad to Deledio battling away late last year, but the whispers suggest he has been training the house down this pre-season and is ready to go. Griffen has also done what is required.
Lachie Whitfield may also spend some time behind the ball, while Jeremy Finlayson has also been earmarked for a position and has looked composed in the pre-season. He’ll play the apprentice to Heath Shaw’s master, with the ex-Collingwood veteran still an important cog.
Nick Haynes is a gun interceptor, and Adam Tomlinson might have found his place as a tall, driving linkman. Both can afford to be let off the leash a little bit, given Aidan Corr and Phil Davis are there to provide sturdy defence.
The GWS midfield is to drool over, but we knew that already.
Tom Scully and Lachie Whitfield running hard all day on the wings. Callan Ward crashing his way in and out of packs. Josh Kelly with his silky movement, and exquisite touch to go with it.
Dylan Shiel a combination of Ward and Kelly, an inside player with dancing feet. Stephen Coniglio has no known weakness and is possibly the most consistent of the lot.
It’s as balanced, dynamic and talented a starting midfield group as we’ve probably ever seen.
Jonathon Patton and Jeremy Cameron kicked 90 goals between them in 2017, and we can expect that to head north of 100 this year. Patton is starting to come into himself as a menacing presence and is the more stay-at-home type, while Cameron is the roamer that loves to lead-up and double back, beating his opponent for pace and athleticism either way.
Rory Lobb has historically been the third wheel in the attack, but the Giants were starting to look too top-heavy as we enter the era of small-ball.
Mumford’s retirement opens the door for a seamless transition to the ruck for Lobb, where his marking and mobility can be an asset. The forward-line now looks quicker and more nimble.
Toby Greene hits the season fresh off being a million dollar man if the media reports are to be believed, having signed a six-year deal earlier this week.
He’s the best half-forward in the competition, a big moment player that uses his mind and body as well as anyone to outwit his opponents.
Matt de Boer is the only real pressure specialist at GWS, and as such is an integral part of the mix. It wasn’t a coincidence he played in all three finals last year.
Tim Taranto added plenty in that area in the games he played but also displayed his natural talent when given the chance. They’ve got a good one there.
The Giants have the talent across all lines, but this has been evident for the last two seasons. What they don’t have this year is depth.
Five best-22 players have left the building. None have come in. It leaves them incredibly threadbare and vulnerable.
If injuries strike them again like they did last year, and it’s already started, they may struggle to make the eight.
The team named above has Deledio, Griffen and Matt Buntine in it, who played 12 games between them due to injury last season. Cameron’s hamstrings have shown weakness. Greene will probably get suspended at some point.
They’ve got a few role players to come in, but jobbers only. All those players that have left GWS in recent years, which would form a decent 22 in their own right, are going to come back and hurt them.
The Giants have a friendly enough start to the year given they’re coming off two prelims, facing only one finalist from last season in the first six rounds.
It gives them a chance to build momentum. They should be right in the top four conversation coming out of the bye, and they’ll need to be with some sticky assignments in the last two months.
In six months, will we still be talking about the rise and rise of GWS, or will 2018 be the recession they had to have?
Ryan Buckland wrote last month how the Giants are no longer pre-ordained for success but have now become just another club that has to fight for what it wants. They’re about to find out, just like everyone else, that progress is not always linear.
Prediction – seventh
Cam Rose’s AFL ladder prediction
8. Essendon
9. Hawthorn
10. Collingwood
11. Western Bulldogs
12. St Kilda
13. West Coast
14. North Melbourne
15. Fremantle
16. Brisbane
17. Carlton
18. Gold Coast
March 9th 2018 @ 7:32am
JustAnotherVoiceOnTheInternet said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:32am | ! Report
It’s happened! It’s taken a while, but it has happened. Port Adelaide to finish 7th. Much like the Bombers, I think they will be as good as last season – if not better – and yet finish lower. This is because I see all the other finalists as going past them.
On the Giants, you are right that they’ve lost depth, but that 22 is still incredible, and their core players are now in their absolute prime, with 2 prelim finals losses to spur them on. My only question mark for them is the coach. Should they get a decent run with injuries though, then top 4 beckon once more.
My predictions:
7th: Port Adelaide
8th: Essendon
9th: Hawthorn
10th: Collingwood
11th: Western Bulldogs
12th: St Kilda
13th: West Coast
14th: Fremantle
15th: Brisbane
16th: Carlton
17th: North Melbourne
18th: Gold Coast
March 9th 2018 @ 7:49am
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
I could have got them three flags by now. Cameron is a lacklustre, one dimensional coach like Don Pyke. They wont win the flag while Cameron is coaching them.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:19am
Reservoir Animal said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
Apparently there are no good coaches in the league except for John Worsfold.
You could’ve gotten 3 flags for GWS, 6 for Hawthorn, how many for all of the other teams?
March 9th 2018 @ 8:25am
me too said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:25am | ! Report
Wish HTH had coached the saints!
March 9th 2018 @ 8:28am
AdelaideDocker said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Yeah, I’d have taken his services at Freo if he’s even half as good as he’s making himself out to be.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:37am
Sachit Dassanayake said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
I wish we had him in the Dons coaches box. If he is as good as he says he is, we would’ve broken our finals win drought!
March 9th 2018 @ 11:56am
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 9th 2018 @ 11:56am | ! Report
Thanks fellas, yeah big H can coach alright, for those with enough courage to give it a go I suggest you all try it out? Start coaching some juniors for a few years and you will get to know footy as well as the big Harry.
March 9th 2018 @ 11:59am
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 9th 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
The thing is champ, we don’t need me in the Bombers box, we have the big Pharmacist John H Woosha!!!!
Has shoulders almost as wide as mine that Woosh!
March 9th 2018 @ 9:43am
Col from Brissie said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Yeah he’s a good coach that bloke – in his own mind.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:52am
truetigerfan said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
There’d be plenty of ‘circle work’ and ‘Indian file’ goin’ on. Dinosaur!
March 9th 2018 @ 12:00pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 9th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Here’s a safe bet Col, I would do a hell of a lot better than Bolton is doing with your blokes with his negative footy destroying game plan!
March 9th 2018 @ 12:01pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 9th 2018 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
Thanks for following big Harry around truetiger (Also known as Mr 37 years – the squeaky voiced bloke no one listens to in here)
March 9th 2018 @ 8:18am
Tim said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
If you have GWS at 7th then basically what you are saying is that giving a number from hereon in is pretty useless. Any of the remaining teams, except Melbourne, can come anywhere between 1st and 7th.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:43am
Lroy said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Sides tend to work their way to premierships, the Footscray and Richmond flags are outliers.
Usually you make a preliminary final, get hammered, come back again, fail again and then take the next step to make the GF, if the Gods are with you youll win it, if not, youll have to come back again for that one as well.
Giants are right on track as far as I can tell. Though I was surprised and disappointed at how they capitulated to Richmond last season I think they will be able to regroup and push on this year.
I have them as top two with Adelaide.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:11am
Reservoir Animal said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
Grand Final defeats are often harder to recover from where the loss has been by a large margin. This is because Grand Finals are so much about what goes on between the ears- stats and player reputations matter so much less on football’s biggest day.
Preliminary final defeats don’t hurt so much if you still know you’re an improving side. To me, GWS overachieved by reaching the 2016 PF and last year’s result was a more realistic assessment of where theyr’e at.
March 9th 2018 @ 12:02pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 9th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
So says the Reservoir bloke who follows the Suns! Beep beep!
March 9th 2018 @ 12:59pm
Reservoir Animal said | March 9th 2018 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
Keep guessing.
March 9th 2018 @ 1:40pm
Kris said | March 9th 2018 @ 1:40pm | ! Report
Even then Hardwick had had 2 previous 15 win seasons with the Tigers. They made the finals 3 years in a row and came back to the finals after 1 down year.
Dogs had a 14 win season before their 15 win season ending in a premiership.
The Giants have not been ‘up’ for a long time. A 16 win season followed by a 15 win season, 2 consecutive finals appearances. A bit quick to put a fork in them. They are still on the rise.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:06am
Josh said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Points for courage from the writer, but I don’t think posterity will look too kindly on his predictions.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:31am
Tom M said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Another great write up Cam, but for the first time I cant agree with this placing. I have the Giants finishing top 2. You say they lack depth but they still have a whole list full of first round draft picks we have yet to see. I see Lobb taking over the ruck as a positive, he’s more mobile, much better above his head and him moving up the ground will free up space up forward for Patton, Cameron & Green. Big x factor for this team is Brett Delidio, he’s a genuine gun when up and about and can play forward, on the ball or down back, I know he’s struggled to get on the park but when fit he makes this team even scarier.
March 9th 2018 @ 12:33pm
JamesH said | March 9th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Yeah, I have them top 4.
Despite what Cam says, they were missing Cameron, Griffen and Mumford in last year’s prelim (although I think they will become more dynamic once Lobb settles into the number one ruck role), plus Deledio clearly wasn’t 100%.
Bringing the odd ‘jobber’ in to cover for injury won’t hurt them as much as it will other sides because they have more depth in their starting 22 than just about anyone else. That lineup is mighty impressive. Quality talls, plenty of dash and an elite ball-winning unit.