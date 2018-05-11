Tony Popovic is back, but not where we thought he might be (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic has reportedly signed a three-year deal to coach Perth Glory in search of a new challenge.

Popovic was the inaugural coach of the Wanderers and took them all the way to the premiership in the 2012-13 season.

He also coached the side to three grand finals in 2013, 2014 and 2016, although they were unable to claim the championship in any one of them.

All up he coached Western Sydney through 180 games for a record of 77 wins, 63 losses and 40 draws.

His shock defection to Turkish club Karabükspor was one of the big surprises of the A-League season, announced just a week before the season began.

He was replaced by Josep Gombau at Western Sydney, but Gombau has since been sacked after the Wanderers failed to make finals under his watch.

Popovic was unsuccessful at Karabükspor, coaching only nine games (for a record of three wins and six losses) before being sacked.

He will now make a return to the A-League, but is swapping out his red and black for purple, taking the place of sacked coach Kenny Lowe at Perth Glory.

Despite the fact that his former side the Wanderers currently find themselves with a vacancy for a senior coach, Popovic reportedly did not contact them to discuss the position.

Instead he has chosen to take up a new challenge in attempting to turn around Perth, a side who missed finals this year and have never managed to win an A-League premiership or qualify for the grand final.