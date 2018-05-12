Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Suns finally get another game in Queensland, albeit not at their ground of choice, when they host the Melbourne Demons at the Gabba. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from the match on Saturday afternoon, starting from 4:35pm AEST.
Due to the interruptions at their own home ground caused by the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast Suns haven’t been able to play at Metricon even once so far this season.
The Games of course are over now but the ground is still in the process of being prepared to once again be suitable for footy. Gold Coast’s return there is only a few weeks away.
For the meantime they’ve been travelling around the country playing home matches in some interesting places – Cairns, Perth, and now here at the Gabba.
They’ll be playing a home match in Shanghai soon also.
All in all it hasn’t been the worst thing for them as they actually opened the season with two straight wins, and got a third at this ground recently against Brisbane.
None of North, Carlton or Brisbane have been seen as particularly big scalps by the Suns, but winning at all is a nice change of pace for them, and they seem to play with a system and mental fortitude under Stewart Dew that is new at the club.
As for Melbourne, they’ve had a pretty Melbourney sort of season – some games where they impress, some where they break your heart, and somewhere they do both.
As things stand they have a 4-3 record and are firmly in the mix for a long-awaited return to finals, but it’s hard to ever feel confident in them.
5:26pm
TomC said | 5:26pm
The Demons lead the inside 50 count 31 to 16, and yet they trail just shy of halfway through the second term.
5:26pm
TomC said | 5:26pm
GOAL GOLD COAST
Out of nowhere the Suns hit the front, as Swallow’s long kick goes off hands, where Miller eventually roves and feeds Sexton to run into the open goal.
GC 35
Melbourne 32
5:23pm
TomC said | 5:23pm
GOAL GOLD COAST
Oscar mcDonald with the chance to clear for Melbourne, but his hurried kick has a little too much on it and falls in the lap of May.
May from outside 50 launches a long shot, and it carries through for a goal.
A monster of a kick from May
Gold Coast 29
Melbourne 32
After several minutes of the ball being locked in the Demons’ forwardline, the Suns get a major with their first forward entry of the term.
5:20pm
TomC said | 5:20pm
Still no goals in this second quarter, with Melbourne with all the forward territory.
5:16pm
TomC said | 5:16pm
Another miss for Melbourne, this time Harmes with a weak shot from around 50m out
5:15pm
TomC said | 5:15pm
The Demons find some space on the half forward flank, and Neal-Bullen has the time to settle and find a short target in the pocket, where Spargo marks.
Spargo’s set shot misses near side however. Demons by 7 after one minute of the second term.
5:13pm
TomC said | 5:13pm
The second quarter has begun.