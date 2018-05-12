GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

The Greater Western Sydney Giants and West Coast Eagles meet at Spotless Stadium in a crucial clash of the AFL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:45pm (AEST).

It is a tale of two teams with differing fortunes that opens the Saturday action in the AFL. The Eagles continue to surprise many with their stellar form and with only the superb Tigers ahead of them on the ladder, their season has begun in the best way possible.

The Giants are a different kettle of fish early in the season. Burdened with injuries and still playing a little out of sync, they are yet to hit their straps and will look to knock off one of the form teams without key personnel and any impressive form.

It’s a shame that so many key players are out for the Giants and even more disappointing that a certain key ruckman will be missing for the Eagles, after what many consider to be an unlucky suspension.

Prediction

The home-ground advantage the Eagles enjoy in Perth can never be underestimated and this is a game where it could be exposed. The Giants have been anything but impressive and will need to find something or else risk slipping out of the eight come the end of the weekend.

This is the day where they will make a stand and make this a cracking contest. GWS will get the better of the Eagles and end up with a tight win to solidify their title claims.

Giants by three goals.

Catch all the action on The Roar, with live coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).