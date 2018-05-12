 

GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Columnist

By Stuart Thomas, 12 May 2018

    GWS Giants vs. West Coast Eagles
    Spotless Stadium
    AFL Home and Away May 12, 2018
    GWS Giants 61, West Coast Eagles 86
    GWS Giants West Coast Eagles
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12315   2618
    Q25838   7749
    Q381058   101171
    Q481361   121486

    The Greater Western Sydney Giants and West Coast Eagles meet at Spotless Stadium in a crucial clash of the AFL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:45pm (AEST).

    It is a tale of two teams with differing fortunes that opens the Saturday action in the AFL. The Eagles continue to surprise many with their stellar form and with only the superb Tigers ahead of them on the ladder, their season has begun in the best way possible.

    The Giants are a different kettle of fish early in the season. Burdened with injuries and still playing a little out of sync, they are yet to hit their straps and will look to knock off one of the form teams without key personnel and any impressive form.

    It’s a shame that so many key players are out for the Giants and even more disappointing that a certain key ruckman will be missing for the Eagles, after what many consider to be an unlucky suspension.

    Prediction
    The home-ground advantage the Eagles enjoy in Perth can never be underestimated and this is a game where it could be exposed. The Giants have been anything but impressive and will need to find something or else risk slipping out of the eight come the end of the weekend.

    This is the day where they will make a stand and make this a cracking contest. GWS will get the better of the Eagles and end up with a tight win to solidify their title claims.

    Giants by three goals.

    Catch all the action on The Roar, with live coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    4' BEHIND - Shannon Hurn (West Coast Eagles)
    5' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    7' BEHIND - Josh J. Kennedy (West Coast Eagles)
    10' BEHIND - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    12' BEHIND - Rushed (West Coast Eagles)
    14' BEHIND - Zac Langdon (GWS Giants)
    17' BEHIND - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    18' BEHIND - Dylan Shiel (GWS Giants)
    21' GOAL - Jake Waterman (West Coast Eagles)
    26' GOAL - Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants)
    28' GOAL - Ryan Griffen (GWS Giants)
    32' BEHIND - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    Quarter 2
    4' GOAL - Zac Langdon (GWS Giants)
    5' BEHIND - Callan Ward (GWS Giants)
    7' GOAL - Callan Ward (GWS Giants)
    9' GOAL - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    11' BEHIND - Adam Tomlinson (GWS Giants)
    11' BEHIND - Heath Shaw (GWS Giants)
    15' GOAL - Jake Waterman (West Coast Eagles)
    18' GOAL - Liam Duggan (West Coast Eagles)
    22' GOAL - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    24' GOAL - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    28' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    29' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    31' GOAL - Daniel Lloyd (GWS Giants)
    33' BEHIND - Rushed (West Coast Eagles)
    Quarter 3
    2' BEHIND - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    6' GOAL - Tim Taranto (GWS Giants)
    10' BEHIND - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    11' GOAL - Willie Rioli (West Coast Eagles)
    12' GOAL - Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants)
    15' GOAL - Jake Waterman (West Coast Eagles)
    17' BEHIND - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    19' BEHIND - Callan Ward (GWS Giants)
    21' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    22' GOAL - Sam J. Reid (GWS Giants)
    24' GOAL - Josh J. Kennedy (West Coast Eagles)
    33' BEHIND - Mark Hutchings (West Coast Eagles)
    Quarter 4
    1' BEHIND - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    4' BEHIND - Brendon Ah Chee (West Coast Eagles)
    15' GOAL - Jamie Cripps (West Coast Eagles)
    17' BEHIND - Harry Himmelberg (GWS Giants)
    26' GOAL - Josh J. Kennedy (West Coast Eagles)
    28' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    29' BEHIND - Lachie Whitfield (GWS Giants)
    31' BEHIND - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

    • 5:24pm
      I miss the force said | 5:24pm | ! Report

      9253- love to meet the guy who made up this crowd number

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      4:35pm
      FreoFan said | 4:35pm | ! Report

      The Eagles are a tough, disciplined side this year. They have a really good balance of players in all areas of the ground. Eagles v Tigers next week will be huge!

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:34pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:34pm | ! Report

      The Eagles march on with their seventh win in a row and the Giants will lick their wounds once again.

      There is no doubt the Giants will be better once the injury list shrinks and players return, however today’s effort still saw many in the team play well below standard. Losing three to injury at different stages during the game made things near impossible and will be a contributing factor yet the Eagles started better in the first quarter and looked the better team for most of the first half.

      The usual suspects of Kennedy and Darling were the key targets for the Eagles up front and they converted when required to keep the home side at bay. With some significant outs for the Eagles as well, they will take a lot of confidence into the clash with Richmond on their home turf next weekend.

      Final Score

      Greater Western Sydney 8 13 61 West Coast Eagles 12 14 86

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:30pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:30pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      32′ – It is over and the Eagles have beaten the Giants at Spotless by 25 points.

      GWS: 8.13 (61)
      West Coast: 12.14 (86)

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:27pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:27pm | ! Report

      Behind
      31′ – Hits the post.

      GWS: 8.13 (61)
      West Coast: 12.14 (86)

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:27pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:27pm | ! Report

      30′ – West repel another attack and Darling marks inside fifty at the other end. Great transition.

      GWS: 8.13 (61)
      West Coast: 12.13 (85)

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:25pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:25pm | ! Report

      Behind
      28′ – Whitfield with a free deep in the pocket. Minor score.

      GWS: 8.13 (61)
      West Coast: 12.13 (85)

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:24pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:24pm | ! Report

      Behind
      27′ – Rushed behind.

      GWS: 8.12 (60)
      West Coast: 12.13 (85)

      Reply
    • Columnist

      4:24pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:24pm | ! Report

      27′ – Ball deep in GWS attacking zone from the centre clearance.

      GWS: 8.11 (59)
      West Coast: 12.13 (85)

      Reply
