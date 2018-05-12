GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

The Greater Western Sydney Giants and West Coast Eagles meet at Spotless Stadium in a crucial clash of the AFL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:45pm (AEST).
It is a tale of two teams with differing fortunes that opens the Saturday action in the AFL. The Eagles continue to surprise many with their stellar form and with only the superb Tigers ahead of them on the ladder, their season has begun in the best way possible.
The Giants are a different kettle of fish early in the season. Burdened with injuries and still playing a little out of sync, they are yet to hit their straps and will look to knock off one of the form teams without key personnel and any impressive form.
It’s a shame that so many key players are out for the Giants and even more disappointing that a certain key ruckman will be missing for the Eagles, after what many consider to be an unlucky suspension.
Prediction
The home-ground advantage the Eagles enjoy in Perth can never be underestimated and this is a game where it could be exposed. The Giants have been anything but impressive and will need to find something or else risk slipping out of the eight come the end of the weekend.
This is the day where they will make a stand and make this a cracking contest. GWS will get the better of the Eagles and end up with a tight win to solidify their title claims.
Giants by three goals.
5:24pm
I miss the force said | 5:24pm | ! Report
9253- love to meet the guy who made up this crowd number
4:35pm
FreoFan said | 4:35pm | ! Report
The Eagles are a tough, disciplined side this year. They have a really good balance of players in all areas of the ground. Eagles v Tigers next week will be huge!
4:34pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:34pm | ! Report
The Eagles march on with their seventh win in a row and the Giants will lick their wounds once again.
There is no doubt the Giants will be better once the injury list shrinks and players return, however today’s effort still saw many in the team play well below standard. Losing three to injury at different stages during the game made things near impossible and will be a contributing factor yet the Eagles started better in the first quarter and looked the better team for most of the first half.
The usual suspects of Kennedy and Darling were the key targets for the Eagles up front and they converted when required to keep the home side at bay. With some significant outs for the Eagles as well, they will take a lot of confidence into the clash with Richmond on their home turf next weekend.
Final Score
Greater Western Sydney 8 13 61 West Coast Eagles 12 14 86
4:30pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:30pm | ! Report
Full Time
32′ – It is over and the Eagles have beaten the Giants at Spotless by 25 points.
GWS: 8.13 (61)
West Coast: 12.14 (86)
4:27pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:27pm | ! Report
Behind
31′ – Hits the post.
GWS: 8.13 (61)
West Coast: 12.14 (86)
4:27pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:27pm | ! Report
30′ – West repel another attack and Darling marks inside fifty at the other end. Great transition.
GWS: 8.13 (61)
West Coast: 12.13 (85)
4:25pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:25pm | ! Report
Behind
28′ – Whitfield with a free deep in the pocket. Minor score.
GWS: 8.13 (61)
West Coast: 12.13 (85)
4:24pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:24pm | ! Report
Behind
27′ – Rushed behind.
GWS: 8.12 (60)
West Coast: 12.13 (85)
4:24pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:24pm | ! Report
27′ – Ball deep in GWS attacking zone from the centre clearance.
GWS: 8.11 (59)
West Coast: 12.13 (85)