Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

By Karlo Tychsen, 12 May 2018

    Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows
    Adelaide Oval
    AFL Home and Away May 12, 2018
    Q1 - 16:00 - Port Adelaide 6, Adelaide Crows 13
    Port Adelaide Adelaide Crows
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q1106   2113

    It’s the first Showdown of the year in one of the biggest derbies in the country, the South Australia match-up between Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows at the picturesque Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 5:10pm (AEST).

    For these two games every year, forget ladder positions, you can almost forget form, because there is always everything to play for between these two local rivals.

    However, there will be one form line that will be of particular note to the Power team, and that is the five-match winning streak that the Crows are currently enjoying in this fixture.

    The last start between these two sides saw a Crows victory in Round 20 last year 18.22 (130) to 7.4 (46). Ouch.

    So given both teams have had a stop-start kind of season, you would think that Port have a little more to play for this evening.

    The Crows are travelling quite well, at least in terms of ladder position, enjoying third place, while their local rivals have seen a strong start to the season fall to the wayside as they hover outside the top 8 in 11th.

    But those ladder positions can be slightly deceiving as well, particularly when you consider the rampant soft tissue injury epidemic hitting the Crows clubhouse.

    Also, throw in the news yesterday that Rory Sloane’s foot injury has been upgraded to a Lisfranc injury (an injury that has ended some careers), you can’t help but think that the Crows are surprisingly ripe for the picking here.

    With Paddy Ryder back after a solid last round return on the bitumen of Optus stadium, expect the Power to take it right up to their local rivals, in a hotly contested game that will be closer than current form suggests.

    Plus, when you are bringing in players the calibre of Chad Wingard, Tom Rockliff and Sam Powell-Pepper, that is a potent line up of names to bring into any side.

    Prediction
    I’m going to tip the underdog Power here to come out firing and take it to their more favoured opponent. This match will be decided by passion, and if the returning names can’t get Port up to rectify the last start demolition against Adelaide, then I don’t know what will.

    Port Adelaide by 11 points

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:10pm (AEST).

    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide)
    5' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    15' GOAL - Josh Jenkins (Adelaide Crows)
    17' BEHIND - Rushed (Adelaide Crows)

      5:27pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:27pm | ! Report

      1st Q – Behind
      17‘ – Greenwood with the first time strike from the ground, but Port have their keeper on the line, and saves the goal.

      Crows with the behind.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 13

      5:25pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:25pm | ! Report

      1st Q – Goal
      15‘ – Jenkins nails it.

      Crows take the lead.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 12

      5:24pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:24pm | ! Report

      1st Q
      14‘ – Adelaide have withstood the Port pressure well.

      They attack, but kick it out on the full, but now Jenkins takes a mark after another Crows attack.

      Strong Jenkins mark, well contested. He lines up.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 6

      5:22pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:22pm | ! Report

      1st Q
      11‘ – Powell Pepper runs onto a ball inside 50, can’t control it, we’ll have a throw in.

      Port getting the big man involved in a fair bit of play, as the ball bounces around the Port attacking 50.

      Crows take a mark, and clear.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 6

      5:19pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:19pm | ! Report

      1st Q
      9‘ – 50 metre penalty to Wingard brings him into attacking position, he sends it inside 50, Gray contests, Crows clear.

      Disciplined in defence there by Adelaide.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 6

      5:17pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:17pm | ! Report

      1st Q
      7‘ – Power with another inside 50, but that man Rory Laird intercepts, and will clear for the Crows.

      The man knows how to get his hands on the football.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 6

      5:15pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 5:15pm | ! Report

      Goal
      5‘ – Aitkens gets Adelaide’s first.

      Great forward play, great forward pressure, Aitkens grabs the ball, and slots it through.

      Scores level, very early days here.

      Port Adelaide: 6
      Adelaide: 6

