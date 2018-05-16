 

Cameron Smith pulls the pin on rep rugby league

David Lord Columnist

By David Lord

    The burning question following league legend Cameron Smith’s retirement from rep football is who will referee Origin 1?

    Not only has Smith been one of the greatest players of the 13-man code, but the way he’s handled the whistleblowers has made him the complete footballer.

    When the faithful talk rugby league in the future, Smith will be mentioned in the same breath as Graeme Langlands, Reg Gasnier, Wally Lewis, and Johnathan Thurston.

    It’s not only his crystal-clear passion for the game, but his incredible ability to play off the top shelf every time he strapped on his boots.

    And that’s a lot of strapping. Try 59 Kangaroo caps, 42 Origin, and 368 NRL games for the Storm and rising – the vast majority of them as captain.

    To put those stats in perspective for Smith, who turns 35 next month:

    Most Kangaroo caps
    59 – Darren Lockyer
    56 – Cameron Smith
    46 – Mal Meninga
    45 – Graeme Langlands
    45 – Petero Civoniceva

    Most Origins
    42 – Cameron Smith
    37 – Johnathon Thurston
    36 – Allan Langer
    34 – Darren Lockyer
    33 – Petero Civoniceva

    Most club
    368 – Cameron Smith
    355 – Darren Lockyer
    350 – Terry Lamb
    349 – Steve Menzies
    347 – Corey Parker

    Most NRL points
    2418 – Hazem El Masri
    2267 – Cameron Smith
    2176 – Andrew Johns
    2114 – Johnathan Thurston
    2107 – Jason Taylor

    But those amazing stats don’t tell the whole story.

    Smith was adamant in the people he thanked at the packed media conference.

    “Ricky Stuart, Mal Meninga, and Craig Bellamy for their coaching, and especially my family for the way they have supported me, despite the many days I was never at home,” he said.

    “Now it’s time to give back to them, I’ve missed far too my of my kids’ school and sporting functions.

    “But the writing was on the wall after the last Origin series.

    “I found that series far more taxing than any of the others because I was too exhausted both mentally and physically to play for the Storm, despite the four-day turnaround.

    “That was never the case before, I always wanted to back up, but couldn’t last year.”

    Smith admits he’s a terrible spectator, but he’ll get used to it – he has the rest of his life to do so, with his family beside him. And no doubt he’ll join the battalion of high-quality presenters in the Fox box before long.

    But he leaves a huge hole on the field that will be impossible to replace at Test and Origin level. And it sure gives NSW a lift as they set out to stop the Origin rot, with Brad Fittler at the helm.

    David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn't get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world's great sporting spectacles

