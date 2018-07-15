Five talking points from Super Rugby Round 19

So we’re here! After 19 rounds of sometimes wonderful, sometimes frustrating rugby we’ve found the best eight teams in the competition. Now the real fun begins with three rounds of high stakes rugby before we crown our champion.
So with some teams hanging up their boots for the off season and others trying to find the energy and focus to play knock out rugby for three more weeks, what are the key talking points that we should be discussing?
The equations are all figured out
As the final whistles blew at grounds across New Zealand, Australia and South Africa the last pieces of the puzzle were put into place and we know where we stand for the quartefinals…
Hurricanes vs Chiefs
Crusaders vs Sharks
Tahs vs Highlanders
Lions vs Jaguares
There are some intriguing matchups and while the Sharks might be wondering if their trip to Christchurch will be the next chapter in the Mission Impossible franchise, every other team will be looking at their game and thinking they are in with a good shout here of getting into the semis.
It’s going to be tougher for the Jags and Highlanders as they have to travel but both would still know that if they play their best games then they can pick up the win.
The format will raise questions though – we’ll lose one of the most successful teams of the season in this round thanks to the conference system.
The Canes finished with the second most points and the Chiefs just behind them – both of them ahead of the Lions and Tahs – but one of those sides will definitely be wrapping up their season.
Can that really be a good thing?
M is for momentum
Making it to the finals is one thing but charging into them with momentum is another and there are three sides who will be disappointed with how they have wrapped up the main season.
The Canes have won just one of their games since the international break and have not been able to find the form that had them carving up their opposition for so much of the regular season.
The Jags too – who put together a wonderful run of victories to get themselves into the finals – have not ended the first part of the season how they wanted.
The Tahs have not stumbled as badly, but their loss against the Brumbies would not have been in their plans and their defence in the game will be concerning yet again.
Their line out wasn’t great either and the Highlanders – with their key All Blacks back and rested – will know that they can take the Sydneysiders down.
It will be interesting to see how these three sides – the ones who are not running into the finals with a string of wins – perform and whether they will stumble at the first hurdle.
M is also for missed opportunity
The Rebels are going to be very, very angry and disappointed as well they should be. This was such a great opportunity to get into their first finals series and after their strong start to the season and the extra talent that they’ve had this year they really should have regarded finals rugby as a minimum on the objectives list.
Yes there have been a lot of changes for the squad going into the season but when those changes involve bringing in a lot of talent, that excuse will only get you so far.
A few too many times they have just played poor rugby in the key moments and it’s caught up with them. Super Rugby needs these younger franchises to be competitive and challenge the top dogs so let’s hope that 2018 is a better year for them.
The Brumbies too will be disappointed. While their place in the finals was quite unlikely, their performances in recent weeks has shown many that they really should have been there.
It’s too easy to say it was all down to Pocock and there were several players who found good form in the final weeks but it was too little too late and memories of narrow losses in the earlier rounds will haunt their off season.
Is Aussie rugby improving?
Last season the Aussie sides couldn’t buy a win against their Kiwi opposition but this year there have been some great performances against the Kiwis. The drought has been broken and the Wallabies played some great rugby against the Irish so surely all is good right?
Well just one side in the finals would indicate otherwise. It’s not good enough for the Aussies to have only the Tahs make the finals while their other two best sides were either slip sliding dramatically out of contention or stumbling to catch up lost ground to even get a sniff of finals footy.
There has been some interesting debate recently about whether Australia would be better served from Super Rugby ending and being replaced by a trans Tasman competition. Whatever the format of the competition moving forwards, the Australian sides need to find a way to be competitive week in, week out for the whole 19 rounds.
Are we really happy with average making the finals?
Speaking of competition format – how do people feel about the Sharks, who won just 7 of their 16 matches making it into the finals?
Are the finals really the best of the best if we’re letting a team who couldn’t win half of their matches a shot at the title?
Back in 2015 when the competition had 15 teams prior to expansion only six teams made the finals. In 2018 we have 15 teams again but there will be eight teams taking the fields next week.
Yes having more finalists means there are more teams that are in the hunt later in the regular season and yes there are more fans going to stay interested. But if that all comes at the cost of diluting the quality of those finals, is it really a good thing?
9:52pm
Joseph said | 9:52pm | ! Report
Your thoughts Michael Essa? I’m intrigued to hear the..
9:45pm
cinque said | 9:45pm | ! Report
I fired up Excel to produce
the Revised Round Robin Results & Rankings
RRR = (inTRA)/2 + 5/4(inTER)
If I keyed it right ….
1. CRU (63) -> 58.5
2. HUR (51) -> 46.5
3. CHI (49) -> 46.3
4. HIG (44) -> 41.5
5. LIO (46) -> 35.8
6. SHA (36) -> 34.5
7. JAG (38) -> 34.0
8. WAR (44) -> 31.8
9. BRU (34) -> 27.5
10. REB (36) -> 26.3
11. STO (29) -> 25.8
12. BLU (22) -> 25.3
13. RED (28) -> 25.3
14. BUL (29) -> 23.5
15. SUN (14) -> 13.8
For better or worse, this would be quite likely result in all seven KO games being in NZ.
(To be more accurate, the scores of teams that had an unlucky draw (Jags & Blues missed Wolves) should receive a modest boost) Too much like hard work.
9:14pm
andrewM said | 9:14pm | ! Report
Could of, should of, would of…etc
Greater percentage of teams qualifying for finals and still only 1 Australian team gets in.
Sure Aussie teams won a couple of games against NZ teams and generally improved but hell they couldn’t get any worse and all evidence suggests this was not a direct result of removing an Australian team. I’m sure the Reds and Brumbies have some positives to take forward into next year but again, hardly any evidence to suggest that this is a result of removing a team.
crowds still suck – almost irretrievably so if comments by the Brumbies are anything to go by.
Only positive? Tahs playing to (low) expectations
Looking forward to see how the ARU can polish this turd and show how it made the right decision.
5:21pm
Englishbob said | 5:21pm | ! Report
It’s going to be impossible to have a format every Sanzaar nation can live with, if it’s a round robin with 6 finalists, four of them are going to be NZ every year (not a criticism of NZ rugby) SA want to play more games against NZ teams but routinely get panned, Australia want a trans Tasman series were costs could be kept down, but Aussie rugby is competing with two much larger sports and is getting beaten up week after week going to get new fans on side? Saders to walk it. Hoping the tah’s & jags take it a week further
6:02pm
Kirky said | 6:02pm | ! Report
EnglishBob: You’re exactly right mate and like it or not the Kiwi teams are far superior than any of the other Franchisees and as a rule ”should take it out year after year”!
It’s a fact of rugby life in our area, ~ the quality of all Franchises is very poor bar one, and like it or not it’s a fact, even if there’s many who’d argue otherwise, but for them the thing to do is to just check the winners of each Section and see the difference in the points, from the New Zealanders and the rest!The present set up is farcical as the Aussie’ and South Africans, Sunwolves and Jaguares are all on less points than any of the top five New Zealand Franchisees yet the Kiwis with that superior points count still have to travel to play the winner of any of the other Conference Teams above with a lower point difference all round!
A Round Robin is the only fair way of running a Competition such as this, meaning of course every team plays each other, ~ That unfortunately would very likely mean that the top Four will invariably be New Zealanders.
A Trans Tasman Competition will never happen as the New Zealanders will never support dropping the South Africans as they are traditional foes from a long way back meaning they’d never abandon them!
Whatever way we may look at it, the New Zealanders are far stronger all over the Park and a Kiwi line up of four Team play offs, is the very likely scenario, year after year!
4:51pm
Corne Van Vuuren said | 4:51pm | ! Report
Well thereyou have it, a finals series so manufactured it really does have little credibility.
Ateam with thefourth most oints on the log gets a home qf whilst ateam with two more wins and three more log points have an away qf.
There are so many teams making the play offs that less than average get to play.
The only sanity in this mess is that none of it mattars as the Crusaders have been so superior this season that they should win the trphy.
That in itself is the only credible thing about this competition.
I beg the question why can’t SANZAAR simply just wake the F up and play a single round robin, it will provide much needed credibility to this convoluted mess , and provide two weeks less rugby. Much needed for such a travel weary bunch of players.
But alas, when four nations all pull in different directions and are filled with their own agendas you won’t have sanity prevail.
Another season, anither mess, all hail SANZAAR
4:43pm
Faith said | 4:43pm | ! Report
At the beginning of the season Roar pundits called 2 Aus teams, 3 NZ teams n 3 saffa teams. Nobody saw the Jaguares coming. Also, it was clear that NZ would maintain the momentum of ’17. Aus teams will have 2 teams in Finals next season. Rebels and Brumbies. Possibly Tahs. NZ three. The Clan will fall off with poor coaching, Sopoaga’s departure and the resting of ABs for RWC. Canes and Chiefs can give Saders a run for their money so early days yet. Sharks are a tricky propositiion – they can beat NZ sides. Saders Finals runs is harder than Tahs who play Clan and then Lions. I think Sharks, Canes or Chiefs are better than Tahs on game day …
3:33pm
Machpants said | 3:33pm | ! Report
I think the Saders really have this, by far the best and most consistent team. The fact they topped the log just reinforces that, only the Saders win the final away from home! The chiefs have the best chance of tipping them, but then they’d probably be off to SA for the final!
But I think the internationals will be good, I’m really looking forward to them, and I reckon they’ll be much closer than last year. Fingers crossed they’re closer…
…but same winner 😉
3:30pm
Gerrit said | 3:30pm | ! Report
Just a note, the Jags dont have to travel much. They have been in South Africa for 2 weeks already. Only travel they are doing is from Durban to Johannesburg.
3:21pm
Drongo said | 3:21pm | ! Report
A very disappointing season for this Reds supporter. I had great anticipation before the season with the prospect of Cooper running a potentially potent backline behind a well coached forward pack. That all evaporated when Thorn sacked Cooper two weeks out, after I and many others had invested in our season memberships.
I expected to be a finals team, but here we are 13th out of 15. And the biggest farce is the people claiming it has been a successful season.
Thorn was going on o turn the team around and bring back the crowds. Instead they have played a one dimensionsl game based around a fabulous prop who can win scrum dominance (with the help of Cameron Lillicrap as scrum coach). A team that bases its strategy around a prop, no matter how good, is doomed to failure.
Crowds have steadily declined during the season, but just as importantly, so has the vibe at the games. It’s lacklustre and a little sad, to see what has happened after such anticipation.
Meanwhile Quade plays the house down while the Reds waste their most expensive investment. Imagine the team with Quade at 5/8 and Stewart as his understudy coming on with 20-30 to go, learning and improving. As a big supporter of the Reds and both players I believe that would have been the best strategy both short term and long term. And financially Cooper is gold. That is a proven fact. Ask anyone at Souths or any team that playing them at home.
5:36pm
Bill said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Agree. Was there on Friday like being in a tomb then at choosy wood Saturday for a great family day. Probably thypositive of this season is the club rugby crowds improving. Are Shute shield still going well or has a winning Tahs won back fans?
9:35pm
Mark Richmond said | 9:35pm | ! Report
Not sure about other games, but went to the Rats vs Manly game last weekend, it was packed and the atmosphere fantastic. I don’t follow either team, but it was a great day of club rugby.