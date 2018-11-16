Australia vs South Africa start time: T20 cricket date, venue, squads, key information

Australia will face their second assignment of the summer when they take on South Africa in a one-off T20. The match is scheduled to be played at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, with the first ball scheduled for 7:20pm (AEDT).

This is an opportunity for the Aussies to build some momentum ahead of a busy summer against India and Sri Lanka.

It’s been tough going since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa across all formats of the game, with a loss to England, a difficult T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe and Pakistan, and then a 2-1 loss to the Proteas in the recent ODI series on home soil.

This will also be the first time international cricket has been played on the Gold Coast.

Key game information: Australia vs South Africa only T20

Date: Saturday, November 17

First ball: 7:20pm (AEDT)

Venue: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

TV: Live, Fox Sports (Fox Cricket 501)

Online: Live, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now

Betting: South Africa $1.80, Australia $2.10

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (c), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Broadcast information

Foxtel will be the only way to watch this match – whether it be via TV or via an online live stream.

On television, you’ll need to tune into Fox Cricket (501), while you can use either the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now to live stream the game.

Don’t forget to tune into The Roar on Saturday evening from 7:20pm (AEDT) for our live coverage and video highlights of the game.