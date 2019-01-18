Kurtley Beale has avoided any sanction from Rugby Australia for appearing in two videos purportedly involving drugs.

A day after Beale apologised for appearing in a video from 2016 laughing at a man consuming a white power, another emerged on Wednesday also appearing to involve an illicit drug.

After Beale met with Rugby Australia’s integrity unit, chief executive Raelene Castle says no formal disciplinary action will be taken over his appearance in the videos.

