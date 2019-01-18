The Roar
The Roar

Rugby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kurtley Beale avoids sanction over controversial videos
Steve Larkin
18 hours ago
8
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
Steve Larkin
18 hours ago
8

Kurtley Beale has avoided any sanction from Rugby Australia for appearing in two videos purportedly involving drugs.

A day after Beale apologised for appearing in a video from 2016 laughing at a man consuming a white power, another emerged on Wednesday also appearing to involve an illicit drug.

After Beale met with Rugby Australia’s integrity unit, chief executive Raelene Castle says no formal disciplinary action will be taken over his appearance in the videos.

© AAP

8
Join the conversation

Related Posts