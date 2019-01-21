Mariners set to boost struggling squad with triple transfer

Central Coast coach Mike Mulvey has revealed the A-League club could be bolstered by at least three signings by the end of the transfer window next week.

Mulvey admitted that a player from the United Kingdom would be arriving on Tuesday, while up two another defenders could be on the way as well.

The club has recently been linked with former Turkish youth international Jem Karacan, who last played for Millwall in the Championship and spent a season playing in the Premier League for Reading in 2012-13.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“We’ve got a player coming over from the UK who’ll be here Tuesday and that will bolster the ranks,” Mulvey said after their 1-1 draw with Brisbane on Sunday.

“And then we’re pretty close with one or two other defensive options.”

The new faces would be welcome additions for the struggling Mariners, who are in desperate need of some talent in a bid to get off the bottom of the table.

Midfielder Jake McGing is headed for scans on Monday after suffering a leg injury against the Roar, while Tommy Oar was unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

The Mariners went close to securing back-to-backs for the first time in almost two years, however Mulvey insists they’re no longer interested in moral victories.

He was upset with his defence conceding another set piece to the Roar, but urged his team to quickly recover for their F3 derby on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis is likely to be available after being rested.

“I’m proud of them but we’re getting to that stage now where we’re hungry for the wins,” Mulvey said.

“So we need to back up quickly for Wednesday and then obviously the weekend as well. It’s two games coming up, you can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

© AAP