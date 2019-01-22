Three alternatives to the bat flip

The Big Bash League is always looking for something innovative and technology-related. However, it turned very backyard-y in this season – the bat flip.

It was a great idea as far as I’m concerned but the flats-side is flat and hills-side is flatter. Isn’t it?

Here’s a list of type of tosses that can be alternative to the bat flip.

1- A more than hundred metre sprint

Tosses shouldn’t be left up to the luck. They should involve something one can get better at. A cricket stadium has two sight screens, right? So why not captains come one on one against each other in sightscreen-to-sightscreen sprint?

Captains could also select any player of the playing XI to have a race showdown. By the introduction of this toss, fitness level of players might also increase.

2- Throwing the cherry

This one also include sightscreens and might step-up the fielding standard of the fielders – especially those surrounding the circumference.

Players should throw the cricket ball from one sight screen towards another and distance should be counted – like javelin throw. And yes, chucking is allowed in this.

If you’ve been a good baseball pitcher, you will be welcomed to decide the fortune of your team.

3- Push-up challenge

There is a half an hour break between the toss and match. Why not cut that short and have a push-up challenge? Fitness, fitness and fitness. Sports player should be fit, why not make it necessary.

All eleven players would start doing push-ups, the first team to lose five players by tiredness loses.

Imagine the post-match conferences, then. “Nothing went our way, some players let us down in the push-up challenge and we had to bat first on a green top”.

Misbah up Haq would support this gleefully.

What do you think Roarers? Is this a good way to solve the issue?

If you’ve got your own alternatives, let me know below. Stay tuned for Part 2 of the series.