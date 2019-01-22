Three alternatives to the bat flip

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.
The Big Bash League is always looking for something innovative and technology-related. However, it turned very backyard-y in this season – the bat flip.
It was a great idea as far as I’m concerned but the flats-side is flat and hills-side is flatter. Isn’t it?
Here’s a list of type of tosses that can be alternative to the bat flip.
1- A more than hundred metre sprint
Tosses shouldn’t be left up to the luck. They should involve something one can get better at. A cricket stadium has two sight screens, right? So why not captains come one on one against each other in sightscreen-to-sightscreen sprint?
Captains could also select any player of the playing XI to have a race showdown. By the introduction of this toss, fitness level of players might also increase.
2- Throwing the cherry
This one also include sightscreens and might step-up the fielding standard of the fielders – especially those surrounding the circumference.
Players should throw the cricket ball from one sight screen towards another and distance should be counted – like javelin throw. And yes, chucking is allowed in this.
If you’ve been a good baseball pitcher, you will be welcomed to decide the fortune of your team.
3- Push-up challenge
There is a half an hour break between the toss and match. Why not cut that short and have a push-up challenge? Fitness, fitness and fitness. Sports player should be fit, why not make it necessary.
All eleven players would start doing push-ups, the first team to lose five players by tiredness loses.
Imagine the post-match conferences, then. “Nothing went our way, some players let us down in the push-up challenge and we had to bat first on a green top”.
Misbah up Haq would support this gleefully.
What do you think Roarers? Is this a good way to solve the issue?
If you’ve got your own alternatives, let me know below. Stay tuned for Part 2 of the series.