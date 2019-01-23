The Roar
The Roar

Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trevor Hohns doubles down on two VC folly
David Lord
Expert
5 hours ago
0
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Advertisement
Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
David Lord
Expert
5 hours ago
0

Last September, Trevor Hohns proudly announced Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood had been appointed vice-captains of the Australian Test team.

Hold the phone, just a heartbeat away from becoming the Test captain, the second-highest appointment in the land after the Prime Minister?

Seeing vice-captains went out with cravats and knickerbockers, it was unfathomable they were appointed at all, let alone two.

“It was not a process designed to find the next Australian Test Captain, but to find two vice-captains who will support and help drive the team’s goals and objectives,” Hohns said at the time.

Really.

If Tim Paine was injured, was there a pecking order – a vice-captain, a second-in-charge vice-captain, or could a third possibility surface for the top job.

Hohns never addressed those possibilities.

At least Marsh was captain of Western Australia and Australia A, but not a first-choice Test selection.

He was soon dropped for his run drought, so the vice-captaincy did him no favours, but there’s no record of Hazlewood even captaining a BBQ side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Josh Hazlewood of Australia

Josh Hazlewood (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

Little did most cricket tragics realise the appointments were made after a player vote and interviews, both organised by Cricket Australia.

And who was on that panel?

The three selectors – Hohns, Greg Chappell, and Justin Langer, doubling as coach – with the then chairman David Peever, board member Mark Taylor, team psychologist Michael Lloyd, and the then high-performance boss Pat Howard.

A cast of thousands to appoint two vice-captains for the first time in Australia’s cricket history?

Mind-boggling.

More Cricket

Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement

You would think Hohns would learn from the original mistake, but yesterday he proudly announced two new vice-captains to take on Sri Lanka, with Marsh dropped and Hazlewood injured.

Here we go again.

Up came Travis Head, and Pat Cummins, ahead of senior members Mitchell Starc, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon.

So what happens if Paine is injured? Will Head and Cummins be co-captains, is there a pecking order between the two, or could a third possibility leap-frog the pair?

Same story, different names.

Sports opinion delivered daily 

   

Advertisement
Advertisement

Perhaps Pat Cummins, the best-performed of the current crop, has solved the problem. He reckons he’s far too involved out in the middle, busting his gut for the side.

“I feel like I’m too busy in the game bowling and when I’m batting putting all my effort into that,” Cummins said this month.

“And when I’m not doing it I’m usually off with the fairies trying to recover. So I don’t think I would make a very good captain at the moment.”

That’s OK Pat, you’ll be captain when you’re ready, but the various squad selections are off with the fairies as well.

0
Join the conversation
David Lord
Expert
David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn't get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world's great sporting spectacles