Usain Bolt calls time on football dream

Usain Bolt’s quest to become a professional footballer appears to have run its course, with the former Jamaican sprinter saying his “sports life is over”.

The eight-time Olympic champion walked out on his two-month trial with A-League strugglers Central Coast last year and admitted not everything about his pursuit for a professional contract was well thought out.

“I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should,” he said.

“It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.

The 32-year-old was unable to agree a contract with the Mariners but did manage to score two goals in a trial match against a Macarthur South West United side before his time in Australia came to an end.

Bolt has also trained with Norwegian team Stromsgodset and German giants Borussia Dortmund in his quest to become a professional footballer and reportedly rejected a two-year contract offer from Maltese club Valletta.

The Jamaican said his focus now was on his business endeavours.

“I’m just doing many different things … the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now,” he said.

