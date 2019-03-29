Over the Cahill: Socceroos legend announces final retirement

The playing career of Tim Cahill has come to an end with the Socceroos legend announcing he has retired.

Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer quit international duty last November but continued playing in the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur, scoring twice in 11 games in his lone campaign.

The off-contract star has elected not to chase a new deal as he intends to dedicate his future to coaching and other interests.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“No, I’m an old man now in football years,” Cahill told Optus Sport when asked if he would play on.

“I’d love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India.

“But I’m interested in TV, going to start my A Licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit.”

At club level, Cahill made his name at Millwall and Everton in the UK as a box-to-box goalscoring midfielder before spells in the MLS with New York Red Bulls, China for Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Greentown and in the A-League with Melbourne City.

“It was amazing to play in four big continents. I had a great career and I’m really thankful,” Cahill said.

“I’m someone that massively respects the game and I’ll take my time to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Coaching is something that’s definitely going to be on the horizon.”

Cahill scored 50 goals for the Socceroos in 108 internationals, was the first World Cup scorer for his country, scored goals in three World Cups and his five goals are the most by an Australian at the global showpiece.

© AAP