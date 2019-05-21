The AFL in 2019 has been terrific, fun and exciting to watch for all Geelong fans. Is it going to be Geelong’s year?

Are we witnessing something similar to the 2007 vintage Geelong, who won 19 out of 20 matches to win the flag?

A lot of water needs to flow under the bridge before September 2019 comes into play. Without being disrespectful for the other three main contenders, Geelong look the favourite.

Who are these contenders? Collingwood for showing similar form, West Coast due to the experience of winning the flag in 2018, and Richmond while badly hit by injuries, still able to stay in the top half of the ladder. Great Western Sydney should also feature strongly in the September 2019 action.

For Geelong to be a factor in the flag decider, lots of things must fall into play. The AFL flag winner has to be lucky with injuries. The core key players must play through the season.

The all-conquering Richmond team of 2018 has experienced some major injuries which set them back in the quest of a successful 2019 assault.

The winner of the last three flags peaked at the right time, the Western Bulldogs in 2016, Richmond 2017 and the West Coast in 2018. They timed the run perfectly before the finals. They have maintained good form through out the final series and nailed the flag.

Since Geelong won the flag in 2011, Geelong’s final record has been appalling. They’ve featured in September action, but not gone far once they’ve been there.

Geelong has just finished outside the eight once – in 2015 – a bit like the Sydney Swans, who won the flag in 2005 and 2012 – and continued to play in the finals during the successful era of the post 2000.

This is something the Cats need to turn around.

I am praying for the injury god to stay happy with Geelong. This way, Geelong can maintain the form showed so far the second half of the season.

Doing so should allow Geelong to build the platform perfectly to the AFL 2019 flag assault, something similar to the successful side who triumphed in 2007.