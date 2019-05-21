Confirmed: Honda to leave Victory after just one season

Kevin Muscat's emotional goodbye to Melbourne Victory
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has announced he will step down from his role with the club after its final match of the Asian Champions League campaign.
Japan star Keisuke Honda has confirmed he is leaving Melbourne Victory.
Keisuke Honda has confirmed his Melbourne Victory exit, making Wednesday night’s Asian Champions League clash with Sanfrecce Hiroshima a triple goodbye for the club.
Coach and club legend Kevin Muscat, captain Carl Valeri and now Honda will all feature for the final time for the A-League powerhouse club in the dead-rubber match at AAMI Park.
The Japanese superstar, who was signed with the help of marquee funds from FFA, had previously flagged his intention to leave after just one season with Victory but club officials had been hopeful of changing his mind.
© AAP
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has announced he will step down from his role with the club after its final match of the Asian Champions League campaign.
Kevin Muscat is standing down as Melbourne Victory coach, saying the time is right to seek fresh opportunities. Wednesday’s Asian Champions League clash with Sanfrecce Hiroshima will be the 45-year-old’s last as Victory coach after almost six years at the helm. “I believe the time is right for me to refresh, and in time, seek […]
More than 60,000 fans packing into a purple-swathed Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday afternoon is proof that the A-League does grand finals better than the AFL or NRL ever will.
What started with such fanfare will end with little more than a whimper.
With the grand finalists set and the season almost complete, we head straight into the talking points from the second week of the A-League finals.