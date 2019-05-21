Confirmed: Honda to leave Victory after just one season

Japan star Keisuke Honda has confirmed he is leaving Melbourne Victory.

Coach and club legend Kevin Muscat, captain Carl Valeri and now Honda will all feature for the final time for the A-League powerhouse club in the dead-rubber match at AAMI Park.

The Japanese superstar, who was signed with the help of marquee funds from FFA, had previously flagged his intention to leave after just one season with Victory but club officials had been hopeful of changing his mind.

