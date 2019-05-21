Game of Codes, Episode 11: Folau's decision, Cronk's legacy and AFL player welfare

After a massive weekend of sport featuring plenty of drama on and off the field, the latest episode of the Game of Codes podcast is back to tackle it all.

First on the agenda is Cooper Cronk’s announcement that he will retire at the end of the 2019 season; Roar Expert Tim Gore joins us to discuss the legacy of the Roosters star and how he stacks up against other modern greats the likes of Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater. Plus, did any halfbacks play themselves into New South Wales selection over the weekend?

Next, we talk the A-League grand final and the tense penalty shootout which saw Sydney FC crowned champions. We ask football Expert Matthew Galea to share his highlights and lowlights for the match, including the controversial role of VAR in Sydney’s disallowed first-half goal.

Then, AFL Expert Marnie Cohen comes on the line to talk Tom Boyd’s retirement and mental health in the AFL. Should more be done to support and protect players from relentless criticism?

And finally, we ask rugby Expert Brett McKay what Israel Folau’s contract termination by Rugby Australia – and his decision not to appeal – means for him and the sport as a whole.

Catch the episode in the player above and head to our Game of Codes hub to listen to Tuesday’s edition. Be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.