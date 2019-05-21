NRL teams Round 11: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak axed by Panthers, still no DCE for Manly

All 16 NRL clubs have revealed their lineups for Round 11, with a number of big surprises grabbing headlines.

Ivan Cleary has opted for more shock changes following Penrith’s shocking start to the season, dropping Kiwi captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in a surprise move ahead of their must-win clash with Parramatta. The Eels have welcomed Maika Sivo back from suspension, shifting Blake Ferguson into the centres.

Likely Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has failed to overcome his ankle injury in time for Manly’s clash with Gold Coast on Friday night, putting the Maroons chances of a Game 1 upset in further jeopardy. Their opponents, Gold Coast, have left Tyrone Peachey on the bench following his iffy start to the year.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Sydney Roosters will welcome back skipper Boyd Cordner from a concussion for their clash against Newcastle, while the Melbourne Storm have welcomed back Jahrome Hughes.

The Dragons have shifted the backs around, naming Zac Lomax at fullback and moving Euan Aitken to the centres, while Cronulla have curiously named Matt Moylan as a reserve.

CHECK OUT THE FULL TEAMS

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Thursday, 7:50pm at Bankwest Stadium

Eels

1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Josh Hoffman, 4. Blake Ferguson, 5. George Jennings, 6. Will Smith, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Junior Paulo, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Tim Mannah, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Manu Ma’u

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Peni Terepo, 15. Daniel Alvaro, 16. Brad Takairangi, 17. David Gower, 18. Jaeman Salmon, 19. Bevan French, 20. Kane Evans, 21. Oregon Kaufusi

Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Brian Too, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Frank Winterstein, 13. James Fisher-Harris

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Liam Martin, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Tim Grant, 17. Moses Leota, 18. Mitchell Kenny, 19. Hame Sele, 20. Kaide Ellis, 21. Caleb Aekins

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans

Friday, 6pm at Lottoland

Sea Eagles

1. Brendan Elliott, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Dylan Walker, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Cade Cust, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Morgan Boyle, 18. Taniela Paseka, 19. Jade Anderson, 20. Haumole Olakauatu, 21. Lloyd Perrett

Titans

1. Alexander Brimson, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Jesse Arthars, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Dale Copley, 6. Tyrone Roberts, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Moeaki Fotuaika, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Tyrone Peachey, 15. Shannon Boyd, 16. Keegan Hipgrave, 17. Jai Whitbread, 18. Jack Stockwell, 19. Max King, 20. Ryley Jacks, 21. Will Matthews

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Friday, 7:55pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Connor Watson, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Herman Ese’ese, 16. James Gavet, 17. Sione Mata’utia, 18. Josh King, 19. Pasami Saulo, 20. Jamie Buhrer, 21. Mason Lino

Roosters

1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua, 17. Mitchell Aubusson, 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Ryan Hall, 20. Josh Curran, 21. Brock Lamb

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Saturday, 3pm at GIO Stadium

Raiders

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Nick Cotric, 5. Michael Oldfield, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Sam Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Ryan Sutton

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Joe Tapine, 16. Sia Soliola, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Aidan Sezer, 19. Emre Guler, 20. Sebastian Kris, 21. Royce Hunt

Cowboys

1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O’Neill, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 6. John Asiata, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matt Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Mitchell Dunn, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo, 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Shane Wright, 20. Josh McGuire, 21. Jake Clifford

Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Saturday, 5:30pm at Mt Smart Stadium

Warriors

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. David Fusitu’a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Patrick Herbert, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Bunty Afoa, 9. Isaac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Isaiah Papali’i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Lachlan Burr

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Adam Blair, 16. Lilgiifo Sao, 17. Karl Lawton, 18. Gerard Beale, 20. Leivaha Pulu, 21. Tevita Satae, 23. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Broncos

1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Tom Dearden, 8. Matthew Lodge, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Tevita Pangai Jr

Interchange/Reserves: 14. James Segeyaro, 15. David Fifita, 16. Thomas Fleger, 17. Joe Ofahengaue, 18. Patrick Carrigan, 19. James Roberts, 20. Izaia Perese, 21. Sean O’Sullivan

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Saturday, 7:35pm at ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs

1. Corey Allan, 2. Mawene Hiroti, 3. Ethan Lowe, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. George Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Tom Burgess, 11. John Sutton, 12. Sam Burgess, 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Junior Tatola, 15. Mark Nicholls, 16. Dean Britt, 17. Liam Knight, 18. Jacob Gagan, 19. Billy Brittain, 20. Bayley Sironen

Tigers

1. Moses Mbye, 2. Robert Jennings, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Corey Thompson, 6. Benji Marshall, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Ben Matulino, 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Alex Twal, 11. Ryan Matterson, 12. Chris McQueen, 13. Matt Eisenhuth

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jacob Liddle, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Josh Aloiai, 17. Michael Chee-Kam, 18. David Nofoaluma, 19. Elijah Taylor, 20. Oliver Clark, 21. Luke Garner

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm

Sunday, 2pm at Belmore Sports Ground

Bulldogs

1. Nick Meaney, 2. Christian Crichton, 3. Marcelo Montoya, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Reimis Smith, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Jack Cogger, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Danny Fualalo

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Rhyse Martin, 15. Ofahiki Ogden, 16. Danny Fualalo, 17. Sauaso Sue, 19. Michael Lichaa, 20. Lachlan Lewis, 21. Kerrod Holland, 22. Raymond Faitala

Storm

1. Jahrome Hughes, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Marion Seve, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenneath Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Joe Stimson, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 18. Justin Olam, 19. Patrick Kaufusi, 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 21. Sandor Earl

Advertisement

Advertisement

St George-Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Sunday, 4:05pm at WIN Stadium

Dragons

1. Zac Lomax, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Jonua Pearson, 6. Jai Field, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Luciano Leilua, 15. Jacob Host, 16. Reece Robson, 17. Korbin Sims, 18. Josh Kerr, 19. Mitch Allgood, 20. Mikaele Ravalawa, 21. Matt Dufty

Sharks

1. Josh Dugan, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Bronson Xerri, 4. Josh Morris, 5. Aaron Gray, 6. Kyle Flanagan, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jayson Bukuya, 16. Jack Williams, 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Sione Katoa, 20. Billy Magoulias, 21. Matt Moylan