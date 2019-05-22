VOTE: Pick your NSW Blues team for Origin 1

Teams for the State of Origin opener are less than a week away from being announced, but we want to hear who you think should line up for the Blues before the official squads are revealed.

Despite coming off a rare series victory, NSW coach Brad Fittler is faced with a number of selection headaches thanks to injury, suspension and poor form.

Incumbent halves James Maloney and Nathan Cleary have both struggled to make a positive impact during Penrith’s wretched start to the 2019 season, and centre James Roberts can’t get a look into Brisbane’s first-choice side right now. Lock Jack de Belin is currently stood down under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy.

On the injury front, winger Tom Trbojevic is out of Game 1 with a hamstring tear, and New South Wales’ centre depth has been decimated as Fitter looks for a replacement for Roberts, with Curtis Scott and Jack Bird both sitting on the sidelines.

So with all those issues making selecting a 17-man squad tricky, who would you like to see named for the Blues? Let us know by picking your preferred NSW Origin team in the form below, and be sure to let everyone know your side in the comments section.

Get your votes in by Friday, and we’ll have the results up this weekend.